Fire crews battling large vegetation fire on the Karikari Peninsula, Far North

A large vegetation fire is burning on the Karikari Peninsula in the Far North.

Fire crews in the Far North are battling a vegetation fire on the Karikari Peninsula.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Wipari Henwood said ground crews were being supported by six helicopters as well as heavy machinery and a command unit to try and bring the fire under control.

The fire was burning on conservation land, and Henwood said at this stage no homes or buildings were at risk.

Due to strong easterly winds forecasted for Monday, Henwood said he expected firefighters would be on the scene all day.

The cause of the fire had not yet been identified, but Henwood said it was believed it began near a lay-by on Inland Rd.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied The fire was believed to have started on Inland Rd, Karikari Peninsula.

The Far North is currently in a prohibited fire season and Henwood said people should remember to avoid lighting fires in the open as the fire danger is very high.

Shortly after 6am, a resident in the Far North town of Hihi, said they could see the bright glow of the fire across the water.

“I first thought it was the moon going down over the peninsula, but I could see flames, and it was not moving.”

In the nearby Waiharara region, firefighters have been battling a blaze since mid-December.

The 2400-hectare fire has been rampaging in the Far North’s Waiharara region since December 18, endangering the Kaimaumau wetlands and forcing the nearby settlement of Kaimaumau to evacuate twice.