Person dies after container incident at Ports of Auckland

A person has died at the Ports of Auckland after falling from a container.

A person has died after falling from a container at the Ports of Auckland.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after an incident was reported about 9.23am.

Stuff understands the person was seriously injured when they fell from a container.

It is understood the incident happened in the general port area, not the container terminal.

READ MORE:

* Person seriously injured after container incident at Ports of Auckland

* Person in serious condition after being trapped at Ports of Auckland

* Auckland tornado: Worker died after being picked up and thrown against object



LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A person has died at the Ports of Auckland.

Stuff understands the person fell from the Capitaine Tasman ship, which is registered under the Singaporean flag.

The person who died worked for Wallace investments, the largest private operators at the port.

Wallace Investments general manager Felix van Aalst said the worker fell from height, but it was still too early to determine what happened.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you today of the death of one of our staff members.

“The company and staff are devastated by today’s incident and our immediate thoughts are with family and friends of the deceased,” van Aalst said.

He said the company will be investigating the incident and will fully cooperate with Maritime New Zealand’s investigation.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff It is understood the person fell from the Capitaine Tasman container transport ship.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the ambulance service was notified of the incident near Quay St about 9.20am.

“We responded three ambulances and one manager to the scene.

“We were not required for transportation.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Emergency services responded to the incident on Tuesday morning.

St John referred all further inquiries to police.

Police said they were notified about 9.23am, and WorkSafe had also been notified.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Emergency New Zealand said four fire trucks responded.