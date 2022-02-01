How Charlotte Bellis' story risks trivialising the Taliban

Muzhgan Samarqandi is a former broadcaster from Afghanistan, now living in New Zealand.

OPINION: As a mother, my heart goes out to [New Zealand-born, Afghanistan-based journalist] Charlotte Bellis, and I sincerely hope she and her partner get to New Zealand, so she can give birth at home surrounded by her family.

As someone who has travelled for study and work and love, and who does not share the same passport as their significant other, my heart goes out to everyone stranded overseas, and I sincerely hope they can all get home and be reunited with their loved ones.

But as an Afghanistani woman, who has only recently emigrated from Afghanistan to New Zealand, I have to speak up. I almost did so when Charlotte interviewed Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban spokesperson with the Kiwi accent. She went easy on him.

For example, at the end of the interview, she asked what he had to say to those who called the Taliban “terrorists”. He said people didn’t really believe they were terrorists, but this was just a word the US used for anyone who didn’t fall in line with their agenda.

READ MORE:

* MBIE considered new pregnancy emergency MIQ allocation criteria, decided against making changes

* Pregnant Kiwi journalist promised safety by Taliban after being declined emergency MIQ spot

* Women who did dangerous work for New Zealand in Afghanistan are now threatened by the Taliban



There were no further questions.This was a man who claimed responsibility on behalf of the Taliban for attacks on innocent civilians. A man who has admitted to crimes against humanity. It made me so upset to see him get away with answers like that.

But then my energy was taken up just coping with the reality of what was happening to my friends and family in Afghanistan.

But now, when I read Charlotte’s letter and see the media and social media responses, I see the situation in my country being trivialised, and it makes me angry.

Charlotte refers to herself asking the Taliban in a press conference what they would do for women and girls, and says she is now asking the same question of the New Zealand government.

Wali Sabawoon/AP Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule in Kabul, Afghanistan, shortly after the Taliban seized power in the country last year.

I understand there are problems with MIQ. And I understand the value in provoking change with controversy. But what I don’t understand is how someone who has lived and worked in Afghanistan, and seen the impact of the Taliban’s regime on women and girls, can seriously compare that situation to New Zealand.

Afghanistani women who resist or protest the regime are being arrested, tortured, raped, and killed. Young girls are being married off to Talibs. Education and employment are no longer available to them. A 19-year-old girl I know from my village, who was in her first year of law last year is now, instead, a housewife to a Talib. There are so many stories like this.

Charlotte says the Taliban have given her a safe haven when she is not welcome in her own country. This is obviously a good headline and a good way to make a point. But it is an inaccurate and unhelpful representation of the situation.

Jim Huylebroek/Supplied Rosemary McLeod says she wishes Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis well with what is “a politicised pregnancy since she’s attracted international media attention”.

One commentary on Instagram, reposted by Charlotte, suggested her story represents the truly Muslim acts of the Taliban, which the Western media have not shown. This makes me angry.

If a person in power extends privileges to someone who doesn’t threaten their power, it doesn’t mean they are not oppressive, extremist, or dangerous.

The Taliban distort Islam and manipulate Muslims for their political gain. They violate the rights of women and girls, and it is offensive to compare them to the New Zealand government in this regard.

New Zealand is no paradise, I have experienced my fair share of racism here, and I am sure the MIQ situation can be improved.

But relying on the protection of a regime that is violently oppressive, and then using that to try to shame the New Zealand government into action, is not the way to achieve that improvement.

It exploits and trivialises the situation in Afghanistan, at a time when the rights of Afghanistani women and girls desperately need to be taken seriously.