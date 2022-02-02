Auckland aid boat set to embark on a pirate adventure after devastating wreck

The Rosalie Clare, a 70-foot sailing boat had an illustrious history of relief work in the islands, running a “sailing circus” throughout the North Island, supporting kelp conservation and working with Iwi to support the Kennedy Point protests.

A touring vessel damaged beyond repair by Cyclone Ruby has been saved from being scrapped, after a local school agreed to upcycle it into a playground.

The Rosalie Clare, a 70-foot sailing boat, had an illustrious history of relief work in the Pacific islands, running a “sailing circus” throughout the North Island, supporting kelp conservation and working with Iwi to support the Kennedy Point protests.

The boat was anchored at Matiatia Bay on December 15, 2021. Owner Ari Vanderschoot, who now lives in Waiheke, believed it was the safest place for the boat ahead of the oncoming cyclone.

However, the boat’s anchor failed and it was carried aground by high winds and rough seas. The vessel was dragged into the rocks and was “too far gone”.

Ari Vanderschoot/Supplied The boat’s anchor failed and was carried aground by high winds and rough seas. The vessel was dragged into the rocks and damaged beyond repair.

With insurance unwilling to cover the boat’s damage, the Rosalie Clare faced being scrapped – going against Vanderschoot’s desire to have the boat’s legacy of environmental work preserved.

But now Waiheke’s Talking Tree Nature School has come to the rescue.

The outdoor educational facility has begun turning the wreck into a pirate ship playground, with the aim of attracting more families to the school.

“We’re always looking for ways to recycle, so the ethics worked for us with this boat,” said founder, Kirsten Simmons.

“For years, I’ve wanted to have a pirate ship out here, it’s one of those moments where we think, ‘Wow we could finally do this.’”

Ari Vanderschoot/Supplied The vessel carried wood carving tools, solar panels and other equipment into Kiribati.

Vanderschoot and her partner bought the Rosalie Clare in May 2010 and used it eight years later to tour through Kiribati.

The pair taught people there how to use a range of tools, in case the village faced migration to another country due to climate change.

The vessel carried wood carving tools, solar panels and other equipment into the country.

Ari Vanderschoot/Supplied The Rosalie Clare was being used to run workshops for Fijian locals on how to preserve coral reefs.

Five months later, the Rosalie Clare was being used to run workshops for Fijian locals on how to preserve their coral reefs, which Vanderschoot saw the need for after sailing through the Pacific.

“We taught coral conservation to these islands which had no help and their livelihood depends on the reefs,” she said.

“The boat would get us to remote locations and help us take on board locals that wanted to learn these skills.”

Following the 2020 lockdown, the sailing circus was established. The entrepreneurial venture had circus performers live on the vessel as it toured the North Island. Vanderschoot said venues leapt at the opportunity to host them as they struggled for revenue.

Shortly before the wreck, the Rosalie Clare had been transporting Iwi protesters at Kennedy Point in Waiheke, as well as running a kelp conservation workshop as a community favour.

Vanderschoot is delighted the vessel now has a new adventure ahead.

“She’s touched a lot of people and seen lots of communities built. Connections built between people on that boat – it has a soul, it's got so much character,” he said. “It needs to be honoured.”