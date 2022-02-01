Covid-19: Ministry of Health deems Northland 90 per cent first dosed - despite being 500 jabs short

Mana Tamariki have set up a vaccination centre in their kura which communicates in te reo helping tamariki and whanau to be at ease as they receive the jab.

The Ministry of Health has deemed Northland to have hit 90 per cent for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – despite being more than 500 doses short of the target.

The Ministry’s website specifies Northland - the last District Health Board in the country to hit the target – is now at 90 per cent. But the website also states the region has 543 more people to go.

The Ministry told Stuff the reason for the discrepancy is the percentage of doses is rounded to the nearest whole number.

The exact percentage of partial immunisation in Northland is 89.66 per cent.

The Ministry now deems all of New Zealand’s DHBs to have 90 per cent of their eligible populations receive a first dose, which means just over four million people across the country are now at least partially immunised against Covid-19.

However, Northland remains one of three DHBs yet to reach the target for double doses, with only 87 per cent. Tairawhiti and Whanganui DHB are both at 89 per cent.

Northalnd's low vaccination rates were a major factor in it remaining the only region under red light restrictions in the Covid-19 Protection Framework, after Auckland moved to orange light at the end of December.

The region spent only three days in the orange light setting in January, before the entire country moved back to red light again as Omicron entered the community.

On January 31, more than 130,000 booster doses were administered – taking the total of those who have received the booster shot 1,300,364.

Sixty-seven per cent of eligible New Zealanders have received the booster dose of the vaccine.

But Māori health providers in Northland have expressed their concern at the region’s vulnerability to Omicron.

Only 85 per cent of Māori in Northland have received their first dose of the vaccine and less than 80 per cent are double dosed.

Errol Murray, general manager at community health centre Whakawhiti Ora Pai, told Stuff there would be a “considerable” effort on vaccinating and testing last week, following news of Omicron circulating in the community.

“Māori health providers are making an effort to encourage people who haven’t already, to get their first and second doses.”