Covid-19: 126 new community cases, 8 in hospital with the virus

It has been a week since the country went into the red traffic light setting where mask requirements are more widespread.

There are 126 new community cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 8 people in hospital with the virus.

Eighty-four of the new cases are in Auckland, five in Northland, 20 in Waikato, one in Lakes, eight in Bay of Plenty, two in Tairāwhiti, one in Taranaki, two in Hawke’s Bay, one in Wellington, one in Nelson Marlborough and one in Canterbury.

There are 79 new cases at the border.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF

There are now 12,131 cases in the current Delta and Omicron community outbreaks, with 876 currently active cases. In total, 9145 cases are epidemiologically linked.

Of the cases in hospital, seven are in Auckland and one is in Waikato. There are no Covid-19 cases in intensive care units, according to the ministry’s statement.

Four of Northland’s new cases are linked to previous cases, while one is under investigation. Three of the new cases are in Kerikeri, one is in Bay of Islands and one is in Whangārei.

Two of Waikato’s new cases are under investigation while 18 are linked to previous cases. The remaining new cases outside Auckland are linked to previously reported cases.

The update comes as the government continues to manage Omicron cases in the community. With Omicron now being the “dominant variant”, the ministry said it is no longer reporting the specific variant of the virus alongside case numbers.

The ministry said as cases rise, the priority for genome sequencing will be to highlight the patterns of the spread of the virus rather than individual cases.

The ministry encourages anyone with the common symptoms of the variant – a sore or scratchy throat and a runny nose – to get tested and isolate until receiving a negative result.

On Monday, 22,508 booster doses were administered, taking the total number of booster doses given to 1,324,160. Meanwhile, 5826 paediatric doses were given on Monday, bringing the total to 169,316, the ministry said.

Thirty-six per cent of all children aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Covid vaccine coverage for Māori and Pasifika children in this age group is 19 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

Boosters reduce the chances of severe illness and hospitalisation from the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and public health officials continue to encourage New Zealanders to get their booster jabs.

Meanwhile, the ministry has deemed Northland to have reached 90 per cent for its first dose Covid-19 vaccination rate, despite 500 more doses are need to hit the target.

The ministry said the percentage of doses is rounded to the nearest whole number.