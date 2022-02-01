Three people killed in two serious crashes in Waikato

A car was on fire at a crash near Eureka in the Waikato.

Three people have died in two serious crashes in Waikato on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people died in a serious three-car crash which occurred at Eureka on State Highway 26, between Hamilton and Morrinsville, shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.

A further three people were injured in the three-car crash, one seriously and two with moderate injuries, police said in a statement.

A photograph sent to Stuff showed a vehicle on fire at the scene of the crash.

Three ambulances, two managers and four single-crewed cars attended the crash.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Police have closed State Highway 26 after a serious three-car crash in Eureka.

SH26 remained closed at the intersection with Hinton Road, as of 7.40pm. Motorists were asked to continue following the diversions in place.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Police also confirmed that one person has died following a crash in Waitoa on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, involving a car and a truck, occurred about 4.10pm on Waihekau Rd.

Waihekau Rd remains closed at the intersection with Seddon Rd and Chudleigh Rd.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.