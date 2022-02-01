Eight people in hospital after serious crash in south Auckland

Eight people are in hospital after a serious crash on Burtt Rd in south Auckland.

Eight people have been hospitalised following a serious crash in south Auckland.

Police said the crash involving two vehicles on Burtt Rd in Runciman, near Drury, was reported at 2.23pm.

Two people sustained serious injuries while another six people have moderate injuries.

All eight people are being taken to Middlemore hospital, the police statement said.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Motorists travelling through this area can expect traffic diversions and are advised to allow extra time for travel this afternoon.