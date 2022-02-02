The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, February 2

The joey will remain largely dependent on its mother until it is up to a year old.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Safari park celebrates the birth of the first southern koala in Europe

A British safari park has celebrated a "major achievement" after the birth of the first-ever southern koala to be born in Europe.

The unnamed baby koala, known as a joey, will be making its first public appearance at Longleat safari park in Wiltshire over the coming days.

The park's adult female koala, called Violet, actually gave birth last year but her tiny baby, born the size of a jelly bean, spent six months tucked in its mother's pouch for safety.

Ada Community Library/Handout The first page of Dillon's book. "Chaptr 1: To the North Pole," it reads.

Year-long waitlist for the handwritten book an 8-year-old snuck into a US library

Dillon Helbig, a year two student who lives in Idaho, United States, wrote about a Christmas adventure on the pages of a red-cover notebook and illustrated it with coloured pencils.

When he finished it in mid-December, he decided he wanted to share it with other people. So much, in fact, that he hatched a plan and waited for just the right moment to pull it off.

Days later, during a visit to the Ada Community Library's Lake Hazel Branch in Boise with his grandmother, he held the 81-page book to his chest and passed by the librarians. Then, unbeknown to his grandmother, Dillon slipped the book onto a children's picture-book shelf. Nobody saw him do it.

The staff librarians who read Dillon's book agreed that as informal and unconventional as it was, the book met the selection criteria for the collection in that it was a high-quality story that was fun to read.

So, after asking Helbig for permission to tack a bar code onto the book, they formally added it to the library's collection. There is already a 55-person waitlist.

Dmitry Kokh Dmitry Kokh captured Polar bears living in an abandoned weather station in Kolyuchin, in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug of the Russian Federation

Polar bears move into abandoned Arctic weather station

While on a trip to Wrangel Island in the Arctic Ocean, photographer Dmitry Kokh discovered that polar bears had taken over an abandoned weather station.

“One day bad weather was expected and the captain approached a small island, Kolyuchin, to take shelter from the storm,” Kokh wrote in a photo essay for The Guardian.

”Kolyuchin is known for the polar weather station that operated on it in Soviet times. Though the station was closed in 1992, the abandoned village still stands on the island.

Dmitry Kokh Photographer Dmitry Kokh discovered polar bears living in an abandoned weather station

“Suddenly we noticed movement in the windows of the houses.

“Someone took out some binoculars and we saw the heads of polar bears. Fog, a place long deserted by people, polar bears – it was the perfect setting.”

Supplied/Waikato Times Taupō District Council environmental ranger Shannon Hanson.

Looking for love and litter on the lakefront

A romantic spark over a discarded drink bottle, or will it be some flirtatious conversation over a dropped pie wrapper?

Taupō residents who care for their surroundings are being encouraged to join a lakefront clean-up project, with the added drawcard of possibly finding a match, or just a new friend.

To make it easy to see who’s there for more than just the environmental benefits attendees have the option of dressing in traffic light colours to indicate their status, says Taupō District Council environmental ranger Shannon Hanson.

So, if you’re single – wear green. If you’re already happily attached – wear red. If it’s complicated or you just threw on the first thing that came to hand – wear whatever you want, she said.

After the two-hour clean up, there will be an optional mix and mingle at the Pub’n Grub to meet other litter picker-uppers.

Ari Vanderschoot/Supplied The Rosalie Clare, a 70-foot sailing boat had an illustrious history of relief work in the islands, running a “sailing circus” throughout the North Island, supporting kelp conservation and working with Iwi to support the Kennedy Point protests.

Auckland aid boat gets a second life as a pirate playground

A touring vessel damaged beyond repair by Cyclone Ruby has been saved from being scrapped, after a local school agreed to upcycle it into a playground.

The Rosalie Clare, a 70-foot sailing boat, had an illustrious history of relief work in the Pacific islands, before being damaged after it was dragged onto rocks during the cyclone.

With insurance unwilling to cover the boat’s damage, the Rosalie Clare faced being scrapped, but then Waiheke’s Talking Tree Nature School came to the rescue.

The outdoor educational facility has begun turning the wreck into a pirate ship playground, with the aim of attracting more families to the school.