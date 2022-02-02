$21 million Powerball win leaves Auckland man 'giggling and fist-pumping'

A woman who won a share of a $30 million Lotto powerball jackpot says the win has changed her life. (First published October 2019)

An Auckland man had a long weekend to remember after he became the first person to win big this year on Lotto, scooping a $21 million prize.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased his Lotto ticket just before the draw closed on Saturday night.

But it wasn’t until Sunday evening that he got around to checking it.

“Watching all the numbers being circled on one line of my ticket felt like a bit of an out-of-body experience. I sat there staring at my phone asking myself, ‘am I really seeing this?’

“But when it finished circling the numbers and up popped a message saying I had won a major prize, I definitely said a couple of colourful words!”

An Auckland man won big with a $21 million First Division Powerball win.

The man said he called to confirm he had indeed won the big prize the next day.

“Since then, I’ve been walking around giggling to myself and fist pumping quietly,” he said.

The man said when he woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't stop thinking about the win, so he did some online window shopping and created a wish-list to treat himself.

The man purchased his ticket just before the draw closed on Saturday night using MyLotto.

“But seriously, I’m so excited to be able to set myself up for the future and take care of my Mum. I’m looking forward to sharing some of the win with my close friends as well. I feel so incredibly lucky” he said.

The $21 million winning Powerball ticket was sold on MyLotto and was made up of $20 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

The win comes just over a month after an Auckland woman won $17.2 million in the last draw of 2021.

The biggest Powerball Lotto win in New Zealand history was $44m back in 2016, when a Hibiscus Coast couple with young children claimed the prize.