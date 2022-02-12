Things we didn't learn this week

Stuff will publish a list of unanswered questions every Saturday, part of an effort to promote transparency from the public service.

Here are some of the questions we asked but didn’t get answered (or received inadequate answers) this past week. We will publish a list of unanswered questions every Saturday, part of an effort to promote transparency from the public service.

To the Ministry of Health:

Q: How many New Zealanders have mask exemptions?

A: No answer

Q: What is being done to strengthen the process around mask exemptions?

A: No answer

Q: Please provide a list of organisations approved to issue mask exemption cards?

A: No answer

To the Health Ministry:

Q: How many staff does the ministry employ in [two specific subject areas].

A: They refused to answer, saying the questions would have to be processed as an Official Information Act request.

POOL/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of the Ministry of Health.

To the Nelson Marlborough DHB:

Qs: How many active cases are in Golden Bay?

How many have been in Golden Bay since the new waves of cases began?

Why can’t health organisations give the public more localised case numbers – Golden Bay is still a very big area?

To Ministry for the Environment:

Q: Can I speak to someone able to explain how figures used in the consultation document for the Emissions Reduction Plan were calculated?

A: We’ll follow up and get back to you. (Crickets)

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Housing minister Megan Woods at a building site.

To Ministry of Housing & Urban Development: (this was last week – Feb 3 – after Poto Williams told Breakfast that “nothing was off the table” when it came to supporting tenants)

Q: What are the various renter support options being looked at (such as rent controls and rent indexation), will they be introduced nationwide or only in the main centres, and what might the time frames involved be?

A: We can’t say too much at this stage. We are still at an early stage of developing rental advice to Ministers about the current rental market. It’s too early to say conclusively what the final advice might look like.

(But landlord and tenant representatives told Stuff they understood work in the area has been going on for at least six months.)

To Housing Minister Megan Woods:

Q: What is the Government’s position on, and plans regarding, the build-to-rent sector?

A: Further to the rules already set on interest deductibility (new build exemptions applying to purpose-built rentals) there is more policy work being done on other potential incentives. Sorry, no date on that yet!

(The Government was scheduled to make an announcement on its plans on build-to-rent last November.)

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sergio Mejia - Chief Executive Wellington Gateway Partnership

To Sergio Mejia, CEO of Wellington Gateway Partnership, the consortium building Transmission Gully

Q. How was Wellington Gateway Partnership formed – which partner led the effort to bring the parties together and make the bid?

A: “I’m not in a position to answer.”

Q. Why do you think WGP won the tendering process – what did you bring to the table that other consortiums could not match?

A: “I’m not in a position to answer.”

Q. “At the time of the tendering process, Leighton Holdings was embroiled in the Unaoil [corruption and bribery] scandal – did CPB and Ventia's connection to Leighton create any difficulties at the time when it came to securing the New Zealand government contract?”

A: “I’m not in a position to answer.”

Q. The Interim Project Review released in 2021 found that the Government had set the Affordability Threshold too low. One interviewee in the review said the price was “demonstrably unrealistic”. Did you share the view that the Affordability Threshold was unrealistic at the time – and do you agree it was unrealistic now given the benefit of hindsight?

A: I’m not in a position to answer

Supplied/Leo Cooney Five aerial photos taken by pilot Leo Cooney from a small plane above Pauatahanui/Haywards Junction, looking north up Transmission Gully to the Wainui Saddle, show how the highway cut its path through the landscape.

To Waka Kotahi:

Q: At the time of the tendering process for Transmission Gully, Leighton Holdings was embroiled in the Unaoil bribery scandal. Was this a factor Waka Kotahi considered when awarding the contract?

A: “We’re not in a position to comment.”

Q: Does Waka Kotahi still hold the view that Transmission Gully has been built at a lower cost to the taxpayer under a PPP than it would have under a traditional public service model?

A: “We’re not in a position to comment.”

To CPB, regarding the road surfacing:

Q: What kind of issue has arisen with the chip seal and how serious is it?

A: “Thanks for the opportunity but CPB will not be commenting.”

Q. Is CPB at fault here?

A: “Thanks for the opportunity but CPB will not be commenting.”

Q: How large of an area is affected?

A: “Thanks for the opportunity but CPB will not be commenting.”

Q: How long will it take to fix?

A: “Thanks for the opportunity but CPB will not be commenting.”