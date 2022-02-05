Lotto: Two Aucklanders share $1 million prize

Two Aucklanders are splitting $1 million, after they each won Lotto’s First Division on Saturday night.

Two Aucklanders are splitting $1 million, after they each won Lotto’s First Division on Saturday night.

The long weekend draw’s winning numbers were 3, 5, 11, 12, 39 and 22. The bonus ball was 10 and Powerball was 9.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to the two Auckland players, who each take home $500,000.

Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

READ MORE:

* Lotto: $6 million lockdown-ending jackpot for lucky Auckland punter

* Lotto: $8.2 million winner looking forward to making memories with family

* Lotto: Two winners in Auckland split record $50 million Powerball



The First Division winners aren’t the only lucky ones, though.

A player from Palmerston North has won $800,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was also sold on MyLotto.

Live Lotto draws aren’t taking place while Auckland is under the red traffic light setting.

Lotto is using computer-generated draws.

Any potential winners are urged to check their ticket as soon as possible.

That can be done online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.