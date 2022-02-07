Covid-19: All Year 7s at a Waikato school isolating, three other Hamilton schools affected by Covid cases

A year seven student at Hamilton Christian School tested positive for Covid-19 after being identified as a close contact of another case.

All the year seven students at a Hamilton school are self-isolating after one tested positive for Covid-19.

Hamilton Christian School in Rototuna is one of four Waikato schools with confirmed cases in the school community, alongside Melville Intermediate, Rototuna Junior High School and Hamilton Boys’ High School.

The Ministry of Health announced a total of 15 new Waikato cases in Monday’s 1pm update. Nine were in Hamilton, one in Ōhaupō, one in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly, one in Waimiha, in the Ruapehu District, and three cases whose location was under investigation.

All 80 of Hamilton Christian School’s Year 7 students are considered close contacts, principal Shaun Brooker said, which means they’ll all be doing online school in isolation.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Rangitoto College student identified as close contact of positive case returns negative test

* Covid-19: Rangitoto College student identified as contact of positive case

* Coronavirus: Cafes, bus routes, schools – where Auckland's Covid-19 went



1 NEWS The isolation period for cases and close contacts at phase two and three will be 10 and seven days respectively. (Video from January 26)

Brooker was told on Thursday a student and their family were close contacts of a confirmed case, and the student tested positive on Saturday evening.

Brooker said all 80 year seven students worked together on Thursdays, which meant every student in the year group was a close contact.

Their household members wereclassed as secondary contacts, he said. And because the school taught students from year one to 13, there was a big sibling crossover.

Brooker said close and secondary contacts would do online learning through their isolation period.

Rototuna Junior High School principal Fraser Hill said, in an email to parents, there was a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the school community.

“The person who tested positive was at school from Tuesday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 2.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Rototuna Junior High School has a Covid case in its community, but principal Fraser Hill said school could mostly run as normal - at least in the short term.

Hill would not tell Stuff how many close contacts there were, but said staff and students were affected.

He wanted to reassure parents that the school had a plan and could mostly run as normal - at least in the short term.

"It's a rapidly changing situation," he said. "We will just keep an eye on what happens."

All students and staff identified as close contacts were emailed directly.

Close contacts would isolate for 10 days.

Another confirmed case was in the Melville Intermediate School community, and principal David Cooke found out from the Ministry of Health on Saturday evening.

“Obviously we were hoping this wouldn’t be happening, but gazing into the Covid crystal ball isn’t clear.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff “Obviously we were hoping this wouldn’t be happening, but gazing into the Covid crystal ball isn’t clear,” said Melville Intermediate principal David Cooke.

The student was in a class of 22, Cooke said. All were considered close contacts, as were four staff members.

Pupils wore masks, worked in class groups, and most were old enough to get vaccinated, he said.

Parents were notified of the positive case on Sunday, and close contacts warned to get tested immediately and isolate for 10 days.

The school had been deep cleaned and sanitised and had enough staff to continue as normal for all other students.

Cooke said the Ministry of Health Covid-19 tool kit for schools made the process clear.

“It’s very reassuring. I am feeling very comfortable about welcoming the kids back tomorrow,” Cooke said.

Tom Lee/Stuff A Year 11 student tested positive for Covid-19 at Hamilton Boys’ High School, and only friends who shared break times with him have been contacted and asked to get tested.

And parents at Hamilton Boy’s High School were emailed on Monday about a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the school community.

A Year 11 student had tested positive on Sunday afternoon, headmaster Susan Hassall wrote.

The student attended school on Thursday, the first day of school, but stayed home on Friday.

Hassall said no student or staff member had been identified as a close contact.

“As the student, and all students and staff in his classes wore masks, at all times, they are not classified as close contacts. Thus, all students and staff are still able to attend school as usual.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff St Paul’s Collegiate School confirmed on Thursday that 12 students tested positive after the three-day camp at Tihoi.

Hassall said the only exception was that of the student’s close friends who shared break times. They were contacted individually, and would require a negative test before returning to school.

This follow news of Covid cases linked to two other Waikato schools.

St Paul’s Collegiate School confirmed on Thursday that 12 students tested positive after the three-day camp at Tihoi, on the western side of Lake Taupō.

It’s understood one student contracted the virus after attending the Soundsplash Festival the weekend prior.

Eleven other students who attended the girls-only camp had since tested positive by Thursday – and there were 130 close contacts.

On Tuesday, Melville High School confirmed one of its teachers tested positive with Covid-19. In a statement on social media, the school said there were only five close contacts, who immediately isolated.

"All staff have tested negative, and our close contacts have presented me evidence of their day eight negative test results.”