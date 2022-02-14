Marlborough's Pasifika community to hold Tri-Nations tournament in aid of Tonga

Marlborough is set to host its inaugural Tri-Nations rugby sevens tournament at the weekend with all proceeds from the day going towards the Tongan aid relief appeal following the undersea earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit the Pacific Island nation last month.

The competition is the brainchild of members of the Marlborough Fijians Sports Club who were looking to for ways to keep Fijian seasonal and forestry workers occupied during their downtime from work.

Tournament organiser Charlie Takotakoca said what started out as a “kick around” between friends quickly developed into a purpose to bring the Pasifika community together, promote mental health well-being and help the Tongan community.

“We started a community rugby team and were looking around for competitions to join, but there was nothing out there. So we thought ‘let’s hold a mini-tournament ourselves’. Then, that same week the Tongan eruptions happened, so we thought we’d hold the tournament in aid of our Tongan family,” Takotakoca said.

CPL Robert Whitmore/AP The devastation across Tonga was widespread following the eruption on January 15 and subsequent tsunami. In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, an officer of Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade Crisis response team assesses damage to Atata island, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

The Tri-Nations tournament will be made up of teams from Fiji, Tonga and Samoa with the players donating their $10 registration fees to the Tongan aid appeal. There will also be donation tents set up on the grounds of Renwick Rugby Club where the games will be played.

Takotakoca said that it was early days, but the future was looking bright for Marlborough’s Pasifika community.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the community right now. The good thing about Marlborough is the mix of Pacific communities. We’ve got a lot of fresh new minds in the community with a lot of new ideas. We are starting think about the Pacific community as a whole and working together.”

With this in mind Takotakoca and his team are hoping to expand their programmes into other sports to attract new members.

“We’re looking to hold netball and soccer tournaments in the future. Rugby is very much a Pacific Island’s sport but our brothers from Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea prefer soccer. We want to pull all these nations together,” Takotakoca said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Takotakoca hopes that the tournament will eventually become one of the biggest in the South Island.

With a career in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, Takotakoca is used to reaching for the skies, although he likes to do it off duty too.

“The plan is to turn this sevens’ tournament into the biggest one in the South Island in the very near future,” Takotakoca said.

Players from Central, Moutere, Awatere, Renwick and Waitohi rugby clubs will all be taking part in the Tri-Nations’ tournament that kicks off at 10am Saturday, February 19 at Renwick Rugby Field.