Corrections looking to cut $20k from pay of some frontline managers

The Department of Corrections wants to cut some of its frontline managers’ pay by tens of thousands of dollars.

Managers towards to the top of the collective agreement pay band are understood to be upset by the move, mooted by Corrections as part of its negotiations with the Public Service Association (PSA).

An email from the union to members, obtained by Stuff, alludes to what is understood to be significant discord regarding the changes.

Essentially, the department wants to lower the top of the pay band while raising its floor, meaning more experienced and senior managers may be paid less.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Corrections accused of subterfuge over staff vaccine mandate

* Shackled at birth: Corrections says it will stop chaining heavily pregnant and post-partum prisoners

* Waikeria Prison riot: Concern over Corrections' starvation tactics



Some will be paid as much as $20,000 less if the new collective agreement is ratified following union meetings on Wednesday.

“All meetings were similar in sentiment concerns and questions in particular the removal of the 105 – 120 per cent range of the bands,” the email from the PSA to affected members said.

“We can confirm the Department’s position is that they have significantly raised the lower end of the bands at the cost of reducing the spread of the band.

“What this effectively means is the removal of the upper quartile.”

The email said Corrections sees the move as a “fair compromise” for PSA members.

Stuff has sought comment from Corrections.

Stuff A management unit cell at Mt Eden prison.

A PSA spokeswoman said the union was unable to comment while it remained party to a bargaining process agreement.

Last year, Corrections were among the public sector agencies caught up in a pay freeze.

An email at the time from Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot to staff, also obtained by Stuff, confirmed anyone in his organisation earning more than $100,000 would not receive a pay rise for three years.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

“Pay increases that have already been agreed will be delivered, pay equity claims will continue to be progressed, gender and ethnic pay gaps will be closed. The guidance also continues to place a priority on ensuring the lowest paid staff are not left behind,” Lightfoot said.

“It’s also very important to recognise that pay restraint in the public sector does not in any way diminish the value placed on the service we provide to our communities and Aotearoa.

“This is no reflection on us, or the thousands of other public servants affected, but a response to the ongoing challenges our country continues to face.”