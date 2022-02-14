Anger after vandals paint lewd graffiti on new $680k Far North skate park

Sam's Skate School in Tauranga offers free after-school and school holiday skateboarding lessons for kids and teenagers.

The Kerikeri community is “disgusted” and “sad” after a brand-new skate park – which cost taxpayers $680,000 – was tagged by “brainless” vandals.

Resident Arihia Ruwhiu shared her disappointment at the tagging on a local community Facebook page, after her son told her about the vandalism of the park, which opened in December.

“My 13-year-old son was disgusted when he saw this crap this morning at our newly built skate park in Kerikeri,” Ruwhiu wrote.

Ruwhiu posted pictures of the tagging, which showed spray-painted penises.

“So much hard work, energy and money has gone into this project for our kids ... our younger kids do not need to see this rubbish.”

Arihia Ruwhiu/Stuff The skate park is a new addition to the Kerikeri domain.

Another mother suggested the community “embrace” the tagging, as it is “synonymous” with skate parks.

“Get a local artist to do a mural with the local youth, make it an occasion. Create a mural for the kids, by the kids,” the Kerikeri mother said.

Ayesha Goodfellow, who runs the Facebook page Mates of Kerikeri Skate Park, did not agree skating and tagging “go and in hand”.

“That’s a pretty big assumption – most skaters don’t mind street art, but no-one wants mindless bombing with a spray can,” Goodfellow said.

Arihia Ruwhiu/Stuff Locals said they were "disgusted" by the tagging at the new skate park.

Ruwhiu also said she liked street art, if it was done tastefully, but objected to lewd drawings.

“I hardly think a doodle drawing of a penis is considered graffiti – it’s tagging,” Ruwhiu said.

The $680,000 skate park, which was funded by the Government's Provincial Growth Fund, was led by local pro skater-turned-builder Dave Crabb, who previously claimed the new park would be one of the best in New Zealand.

The facility, which includes multiple ramps and a bowl, aims to be suitable for all ages, and allow progression in skating ability, so skating fans would not get bored as their skills improved.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Locals in the area are disappointed in the vandalism of their new skate park. (file photo)

Lane Ayr, chairman of Domain Working Group responsible for the Domain’s recreational and sporting upgrades, also expressed concern at the vandalism.

“Trust me, there is no-one more annoyed than me,” Ayr said.

“But let’s put it in perspective, the ramps have not been structurally damaged, and our community will make it right.”

Stuff contacted the Far North District Council to discuss whether it would clean up the graffiti, but it did not respond.