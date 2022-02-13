Live: Raucous protesters sing and dance in mud as parts of Wellington hit by record levels of rain

A loud and raucous crowd of about 400 protesters is continuing to grow throughout the day despite record levels of rain falling in parts of Wellington.

In a bid by Speaker Trevor Mallard to push protesters out, the baby shark song, Frozen’s Let It Go, You’re Beautiful by James Blunt and a version of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On played badly on the recorder, are being played on repeat from speakers.

Protesters donning rain ponchos, jackets, and umbrellas appear unfazed, chanting and dancing in the mud. Dozens of new signs have appeared and are being hung over the fences between the crowd and police.

Despite rumours circulating online about a woman with Covid-19 at the event, the Ministry of Health confirmed it was not aware of any.

Stuff Protesters huddle around a gas heater.

Police are yet to provide an update about the protest on Sunday, with about a dozen visible staff on the forecourt monitoring the group.

A person on a motorcycle doing a burnout on Molesworth St was met by cheers from the crowd about 2.30pm.

In an update just after midday on Saturday, Superintendent Scott Fraser said police were continuing to explore options to resolve the disruption to local businesses and allow free and safe movement around the city.

Earlier on Sunday morning, protesters were seen repairing camping equipment damaged by wind and heavy rain overnight, with broken gazebos, chairs, and tents piling up on the outskirts of the lawn.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The group of protesters has steadily increased in numbers over the day.

Several more bales of hay have been brought in to cover the mud. A small group was seen warming themselves up around a large gas patio heater that had been brought onto the grounds.

Ex-cyclone Dovi caused flooding, slips, and homes to be evacuated across the region overnight.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Repairs were carried out to camping equipment damaged overnight.

Carpet, and rubber mats have also been put down on the muddy ground, where trenches were dug to channel water away, after Mallard turned on the parliament lawn sprinklers on Friday night.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Protesters doing the baby shark dance.

A police spokesman said there were no significant incidents at the occupation site overnight.

On Saturday, loud music began to blast from Parliament’s speakers, including the work of Barry Manilow and the 1990s earworm Macarena.

Covid-19 messages were also played and protesters responded by playing, dancing and singing along to Politician by Kora.

The convoy of protesters that arrived from around New Zealand on Tuesday has grown larger, since Friday.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Protesters started the clean up early after a wild night of weather

Parliament’s grounds are overlooked by one of Wellington’s most exclusive apartment buildings, which is in the firing line of the music.

But Mallard told Stuff on Saturday night that surrounding residents had been consulted and were supportive.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mats, carpet and hay have been put down to reduce the muddy conditions.

Their lives had been disrupted by the protests, which had been awful for them, and some of them had gone to stay with friends.