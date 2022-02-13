'Not a tactic we would encourage': Police didn't play role in loud music, sprinklers at Parliament

The decision to blast loud music and turn on the sprinklers in an attempt to deter protesters from Parliament’s front lawn was not one made by police.

Speaking to media on Sunday evening, Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell confirmed police didn’t give approval to Parliament’s Speaker Trevor Mallard to employ the tactics.

“It’s not a tactic we would encourage,” he said. “It is what it is, it happened.”

Parnell also said that police are aware of weapons on site, but confirmed they were not firearms. "We've seen the presence of baseball bats which are unlawful and won't be tolerated."

Police are continuing to work with vehicle owners who are blocking central Wellington streets.

They are now being offered a staged location to move to, Parnell said.

Unblocking the roads remains the key focus for police.

Severe weather has now caused sanitation issues on the ground at Parliament, which remains a significant concern for police, along with the presence of children. Parnell mentioned that faeces had been seen on the ground.

Parnell appealed to the protest organisers to have common sense when it came to the children.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell.

A loud and raucous crowd of about 400 protesters continued to grow throughout the day on Sunday despite record levels of rain falling in parts of Wellington.

In a bid by Mallard to push protesters out, the baby shark song, Frozen’s Let It Go, You’re Beautiful by James Blunt and a version of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On played badly on the recorder, are being played on repeat from speakers.

Protesters donning rain ponchos, jackets, and umbrellas appear unfazed, chanting and dancing in the mud. Dozens of new signs have appeared and are being hung over the fences between the crowd and police.

Despite rumours circulating online about a woman with Covid-19 at the event, the Ministry of Health confirmed it was not aware of any.

Stuff Protesters huddle around a gas heater.

Earlier on Sunday morning, protesters were seen repairing camping equipment damaged by wind and heavy rain overnight, with broken gazebos, chairs, and tents piling up on the outskirts of the lawn.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The group of protesters has steadily increased in numbers over the day.

Several more bales of hay have been brought in to cover the mud. A small group was seen warming themselves up around a large gas patio heater that had been brought onto the grounds.

Ex-cyclone Dovi caused flooding, slips, and homes to be evacuated across the region overnight.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Repairs were carried out to camping equipment damaged overnight.

Carpet, and rubber mats have also been put down on the muddy ground, where trenches were dug to channel water away, after Mallard turned on the parliament lawn sprinklers on Friday night.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Protesters doing the baby shark dance.

On Saturday, loud music began to blast from Parliament’s speakers, including the work of Barry Manilow and the 1990s earworm Macarena.

Covid-19 messages were also played and protesters responded by playing, dancing and singing along to Politician by Kora.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Protesters started the clean up early after a wild night of weather

Parliament’s grounds are overlooked by one of Wellington’s most exclusive apartment buildings, which is in the firing line of the music.

But Mallard said on Saturday night that surrounding residents had been consulted and were supportive.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mats, carpet and hay have been put down to reduce the muddy conditions.

Their lives had been disrupted by the protests, which had been awful for them, and some of them had gone to stay with friends.