The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, February 14

Have you ever wanted to drive a roller skate? The driver has to climb an interior ladder to get in the driver’s seat.

Taking a giant roller skate for a spin

A full-size, fully drivable V8-powered roller skate car built by legendary custom car builder and collector Jay Ohrberg is quite the ride.

The Roller Skate car (as it is imaginatively named) is on display at Volo Museum, United States. It seems to have drawn inspiration from the footwear of the waitresses at the diner featured in the 90s sitcom Mel’s Drive In.

The giant shoe car is made from fibreglass shell and the frame using miscellaneous car parts and requires the driver to climb up an interior ladder to reach the controls.

Once you’re up there, you are in for quite a ride, as the ‘car’ runs of drag slicks that “are the suspension” and, despite the fact it is powered by a V8, has a top speed of around 20mph (32kmh).

Couple met on a plane, and later marry overlooking the runway

Strangers Schereéya and Anton crossed paths on a plane in 2010 while travelling to Virginia, United States for higher studies, CNN reported. Whenever high school senior Schereéya boarded an airplane, she thought: "What if I meet the person I'm going to marry on board?"

But it took another four years later for the couple to realise they were in love. So where did the proposal happen? On a mountain that overlooks the Roanoke Airport runway. They got married in 2015 and have stayed together for the past seven years.

Longest living wombat Wain

Trevor W Holloway/Twitter The Guinness World Records oldest known wombat at 33 (about 100 in human years).

Happy birthday, Wain. The 33-year-old wombat resides at Satsukiyama Zoo, is hailed as the oldest wombat ever in captivity, The Asahi Shimbun reports.

He was awarded the title after he broke the previous Guinness World Record held by a male wombat in Australia who died at the age 32.

Wain was donated to Japan by Australia in 1990, when he was just a year old.

Adorable Puppy Bowl Winter Games

discovery / Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman Puppy Bowl Winter Games will see 118 puppy players competing this year for the title.

We’re not sure if it’s quite the Super Bowl of the dog world, but it’s still super cute. Pawsome teams hit the field with Puppy Bowl: Winter Games.

This year's Ruff and Fluff teams will see 118 adorable puppy players from 67 shelters and rescues across 33 states.

The returning hosts, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will have coaching duties added to their roles this time around.

Here are some remarkable rescue dogs set to take the field!

discovery / Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman Jackson

discovery / Animal Planet/ 'The Dogist' Elias Weiss Friedman Norman

Free education for Dolly Parton’s Dollywood workers

Getty-Images Dolly Parton has her own theme park, and it’s giving back to its employees with free education.

Did you know country music icon Dolly Parton has her own theme park, Dollywood, in the United States? That park is offering to cover the tuition costs, fees and books for its employees who want to pursue higher education.

All part-time and full-time employees at their 25 US attractions can register for this GROW U pilot program and can enrol for a diploma, degree or a certificate program offered by 30 learning partners as early as the first say of employment, The Washington Post reports.