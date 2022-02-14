Covid-19 NZ: What 'phase 2' of Omicron response will mean for isolation times, testing

EXPLAINER: New Zealand will move into “phase 2” of the Omicron response at 11.59pm on Tuesday night, shrinking isolation periods for cases and contacts.

This stage is intended to help the country manage an outbreak with far more active cases than in the first two years of the pandemic.

It is intended to help almost all cases isolate at home rather than in a quarantine facility, and to minimise disruption to the wider country.

Phase 2 makes far more use of rapid antigen testing and shortens isolation periods. Here are all the details.

Self-isolation period shrinks

The isolation period for positive Covid-19 cases drops from 14 to 10 days. For close contacts, the isolation period goes from 10 days to 7 days.

But as the number of cases spiral up the Government is keen to reduce the amount of disruption this creates, so will be reducing the isolation period.

Nate McKinnon/RNZ A significant proportion of Kiwis are expected to get Covid-19 over the course of the outbreak.

Close contacts of cases will be identified via the Covid-19 tracer app – both through QR scans and the Bluetooth proximity notifications. They will be notified via text and then directed to a website, and told to get a test on day 5.

Household contacts will be communicated with directly by contact tracing staff. Symptomatic ones will be treated as suspected cases.

The Government will look to support “most” positive cases to isolate within their own home, but says it will have some alternative accommodation options available across different regions.

Testing changes

Home or pharmacy-based Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) will have a far greater role under phase 2.

Critical workers identified as contacts from a wide range of industries will be able to get out of isolation and go back to work if they return a negative daily RAT. They will still need to isolate outside of work.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff Rapid Antigen Testing will have a greater role under phase 2.

Other contacts and symptomatic people will also be allowed to use RATs.

But anyone who returns a positive RAT will still have to undergo a more accurate PCR test to be confirmed as a case.