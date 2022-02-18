Kiwi toy giant Zuru wants to identify and sue former workers

New Zealand toy giant Zuru wants to sue former employees who posted serious allegations online about its company culture.

But there’s a problem – it doesn’t know who they are.

Documents filed in a United States District Court in California show Zuru intends to file a defamation lawsuit – in New Zealand – against one or more ex-workers who posted anonymous, critical reviews of the company.

The reviews were posted on Glassdoor.com, a site where current and former employees can rate their experience in the workplace.

The court order from Magistrate Judge Alex Tse said Zuru wants Glassdoor to reveal the identities of the workers.

“Before Zuru can file the lawsuit, it needs to identify the persons who posted the reviews,” Tse’s order said.

“To do so, Zuru has applied to this Court for an order authorising service on Glassdoor of a document subpoena and a deposition subpoena.”

Stuff has chosen not to republish the substance of the allegations for legal reasons.

A statement from Zuru – which is owned by the rich list Mowbray family – said: “Zuru is very proud of its collegial environment and fun work culture. Unfortunately, it appears that a former employee has been spamming negative reviews on Glassdoor. So we asked Glassdoor to stop the spam from happening.

“In response, Glassdoor took down several reviews.

“Although Glassdoor would not provide a reason as to why it took the reviews down, we believe that Glassdoor did so because Glassdoor confirmed that the reviews were being spammed.

“So we are currently engaged in a dispute with Glassdoor about this spam and Glassdoor’s processes for controlling spam in the future.”

A statement from Glassdoor to Stuff, sent by New York public relations agency Global Gateway Advisors, suggested it would fight efforts by Zuru to access its users’ details.

“We won’t comment on pending litigation,” the statement said.

“Glassdoor fights vigorously to protect and defend the rights of our users to share their authentic workplace experiences without fear of intimidation or retaliation.”

The court authorised Zuru to serve subpoenas to Glassdoor asking it to hand over copies of the reviews along with the identities and email addresses of those who posted the reviews.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Anna Mowbray of toy company Zuru, surrounded by her wares.

The order, dated February 4, said Zuru must serve subpoenas on Glassdoor within 14 days. Stuff’s questions to Zuru included whether subpoenas have been served.

Then, another 14 days after being served, Glassdoor has to tell the people who posted the reviews that Zuru wants to know who they are, the order said.

Twenty-one days after that, Glassdoor or the people behind the reviews, can file a motion in the same Californian court to modify or quash the subpoenas.

“If no such motion is filed and more than 21 days have passed since Glassdoor and the reviewers received notice of the subpoenas, Glassdoor must disclose the requested information to Zuru and provide a witness to authenticate the documents it produces.”

Zuru began in a shed on a Waikato farm in 2004, and grew to being the world's sixth-biggest toymaker, selling toys including “rainbocorns” and huge bunches of water balloons.

It is now headquartered in Shenzen, China and headed by siblings Anna, Mat and Nick Mowbray.