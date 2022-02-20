Auckland CBD fight injures four, one person critical

A number of people have been charged following a group fight on Princes Wharf that left four people injured. (File photo)

Four people were injured - including one in a critical condition - following a group fight in Auckland CBD.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to a group of men fighting on Princes Wharf around 1.20am on Sunday, and found one person seriously injured.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said they treated one patient in a critical condition, two in a moderate condition and another in a minor condition.

All patients were taken to Auckland Hospital, she said.

Police said “a number of people" have been charged with intent to injury, and are due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

