One dead following crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway

All northbound lanes are closed on the Northern Motorway, following an earlier crash between a car and a truck.

One person has died following a crash between a car and a truck on Auckland’s Northern Motorway.

A police spokesperson said emergency services are at the crash, which occurred at 6am in the northbound lanes of State Highway 1 just north of Constellation Drive on the North Shore.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays, as all northbound lanes are closed and diversions remain in place at Constellation Drive.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and will be investigating.