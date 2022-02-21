The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, February 21

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

NZ’s very own Jurassic Park?

Tens of millions of years ago, the village Duntroon in Waitaki, South Island was under the ocean, and home to mind-blowing animals such as whales that looks like giant mutant crocodiles.

With the formation of the Southern Alps, the land in this area was slowly thrust from the seafloor, bringing with it treasures that had been buried for tens of millions of years.

Farmers have found all sorts of fascinating things in their backyard, and a community-run museum, The Vanished World Centre displays some of them.

The items include a shark-toothed dolphin, that has a set of teeth on it that make a great white shark look like a pet. Another fossil shows part of the skull of an amphibious four-legged whale, named Peregocetus pacificus, that is thought to be 40 million years old.

Lost for 12 years - but now finally home

After being missing for 12 years, a dog named Zoey has been reunited with her owners in California, United States, BBC News reports.

The dog was found dumped in a rural property, about 96 kilometres from her home in Lafayette, from where she went missing in 2010.

An animal services officer had scanned the dog’s microchip and informed her owner who was “in complete shock”.

Man's hilarious commentary for landing jets

An enthusiastic plane spotter Jerry Dyer went viral with his hilarious commentary on his channel, Big Jet TV for landing jets at Heathrow Airport in UK during the Storm Eunice, CNN reports.

We’d love him to do some commentary on some landings in Wellington on a windy day.

Aotearoa's best dressed pooch

Supplied Very fashionable pup Serge Planqueel is a regular on the set of local fashion shoots.

Meet the fashionista, Serge Planqueel, a five-year-old fox terrier x pinscher, who’s probably New Zealand’s best dressed pooch.

Serge moved to South Auckland from Whanganui with his parents, and as the son of fashion and photography creatives, it is no surprise he developed an early interest in clothes, Sunday Magazine reports.

He loves to dress up, which has led to part-time work as a model and influencer. He definitely values function over fashion however - his favourite pieces are a raincoat and hooded pyjamas.

Here are some of his pawsome looks.

Huge opal sells for nearly $215k ​

Dana Fuentes/AP One of the largest opals in the world was sold for nearly $144,000 at auction in Alaska, US.

One of the largest gem-quality opals in existence has sold for US$143,750 (NZ$215,000) at an auction in Alaska, US.

According to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals, the opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats and has a long history.

The stone has been in the family of Fred von Brandt, a gold miner in Alaska, since late 1950s and his grandfather has bought it from an Australian opal dealer name John Altmann.

The opal is larger than a brick and is broken into two pieces, which von Brandt said was a practice used decades ago to prove gem quality.