Police were called to the fatal crash on Cambridge St, Levin, about 2.30am on Wednesday. (file photo)

A person has died after a crash in Levin in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In a statement, police said they called were called to Cambridge St about 2.30am.

The person died at the scene.

supplied/Stuff Cambridge St, Levin is closed while the serious crash unit investigates the cause of the crash.

Cambridge St is closed while the serious crash unit investigates.

