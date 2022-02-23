Chinese applicants to fast tracked residency scheme face delays

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announces thousands of migrants on temporary work visas would be fast-tracked for residency after a major immigration policy shift. (First published on September 30.)

Chinese applicants to the fast tracked residency scheme are facing significant delays.

The scheme announced in September 2021 made an estimated 165,000 migrants eligible for residency.

By February 14, Just 73 out of 5656 applications approved (as of February 12) were given to Chinese nationals – about 1.29 per cent of the total – Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) figures show.

This is despite that 11.38 per cent of the applicants were Chinese nationals as of February 13, according to INZ.

Over 13,000 applications were received after applications opened on December 1, INZ said.

Meanwhile, the three nationalities that received most approvals by February 14 were India (1893), the Philippines (844) and South Africa (756).

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi confirmed 0.87 per cent of Resident Visa 2021 granted have been given to Chinese passport holders, as of February 9.

Applicants and an immigration lawyer told Stuff the National Security Check (NSC) required of Chinese applicants are holding up the process.

Immigration lawyer Arran Hunt said Chinese applicants are asked for a detailed history of their work and studies dating back to high school, some having to recall internships from 20 years ago.

Hunt said while one of his clients who applied on December 1 received approval six weeks later, the NSC could take up to 6 months or longer.

Clients not requiring NSCs can have their resident visas granted in less than two weeks, Hunt said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Queues form into the night at Auckland City Doctors for immigration medicals.

Hunt’s concerned about the backlog of pending NSCs growing as more applications are expected in the phase two opening in March.

Jack Li applied in early December but is still waiting NSC approval.

“Since they want to approve quickly, and there are so many Chinese applicants, [the government] setting this threshold is quite self-contradictory...they’ve not been transparent about the NSC taking this long,” he said.

Government silent on low number of Resident Visa 2021 granted to Chinese

“The eligibility criteria to be granted the 2021 Resident Visa is the same for every nationality,” said Faafoi when queried on the low proportion of Chinese applicants approved and whether there are barriers for this group.

Asked whether all Chinese applicants are put through NSCs, he said “Some applicants may be required to provide additional information and some may also require third-party checks to be completed”.

Faafoi said NSCs are undertaken by the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS).

He said he can’t comment further as information relating to NSCs is withheld under section 6(a) of the Official Information Act.

Immigration spokesperson for the Green Party Ricardo March is calling for more transparency from the government.

“The incredibly low RV21 visa approval rate for Chinese nationals is worrying, and raises questions on whether our national security check process is unjustifiably targeting Chinese nationals,” he said, urging Faafoi to review the process.

March said the Greens are concerned that despite flaws in NZSIS’s visa screening process exposed in a review by the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, there are still appears to be issues on how the checks are applied and impact migrants.

SUPPLIED Green MP Ricardo March said the low RV2021 visa approval rate for Chinese nationals is worrying and asks the Immigration minister to review the process.

Asked whether NSC checks for Chinese applicants have ramped up since 2017 when former national MP Jian Yang admitted to teaching English at a state spy school, the Minister for the NZSIS Andrew Little said:

“There have been no recent changes to the national screening settings that support the immigration system,

“Time frames for screening have remained consistent for the past few years”.

Defense analyst Paul Buchanan said there’s been increased national security concern over the past five years across all visa categories, with China being of “major concern”, but not excluding other countries on the watchlist.

Stuff-co-nz Defense analyst Paul Buchanan said there’s been increased national security concern with all visa categories over the past five years.

“It’s the behaviour of the mother state that’s dictated New Zealand’s response,” said Buchanan who considers the NSCs for Chinese nationals justified.

“Unfortunately a lot of innocent folk are going to get caught up in this,” he said.

A Chinese Embassy spokesman said no were not aware of the situation and had “no comment”.