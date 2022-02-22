Screams as car driven at police advancing on occupation crowd

A person was arrested after a car was driven at police and protesters during a dawn operation at the Parliament occupation.

There were volatile scenes at the Parliament occupation when a car sped up Molesworth St behind police, braking shortly before hitting them.

There were shouts and screams from the crowd as officers tried smashing the window to pull the driver out and apprehend them. Another officer entered through the passenger side and unlocked the driver’s door.

The driver was arrested.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Police extract the driver of a white car, who drove it towards the rear of their line facing off with protesters on the fringe of the Parliament occupation.

About 200 police took part in the early-morning operation to advance the concrete barriers installed on Monday.

Police said in a statement officers were equipped with shields, in order to protect themselves from objects being thrown, such as human waste.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF A police officer is treated by medics after a clash with protesters

At least three officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown substance by protesters, the statement said.