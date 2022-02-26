Man dies after swimming across Cook Strait

A man reportedly died after swimming across the Cook Strait on Friday.

A man has died in Wellington after swimming across the Cook Strait.

Multiple people and groups, including Wellington Ocean Swimmers​, have posted online on Saturday saying the man, identified as Nick Hobson​, died after completing the swim on Friday.

“His crew, and the rescue helicopter, made every effort to resuscitate him, but they were unsuccessful.”

Video posted online showed Hobson swimming with dolphins during his swim.

A police media team spokesperson said officers attended a sudden death at Mana on Friday evening.

Formal identification was yet to take place, while police were making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz.

Online posts indicate the swim began at 9.30am and was completed just before 8pm.

The LongSwims website indicates swimming the Cook Strait takes anywhere from four hours and 37 minutes to longer than 13 hours.