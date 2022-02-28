Ukrainian Kiwis' defiance in the face of aggression

Yuriy Gladun claims Vladimir Putin is out to rule the world, his comments a clear sign of the agitation local Ukrainians feel at Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Ask Hamilton-based Ukrainian Yuriy Gladun what he’d say to Vladimir Putin right now and the angry answer comes straight back.

“I wouldn’t say anything. If I had a gun I would shoot him,” Gladun said in the wake of the Auckland protest he helped organise on Sunday against the Russian leader’s invasion of his homeland.

“He’s got this crazy idea of ruling the world,” Gladun claimed.

The protest was attended by about 400 Ukrainian expatriates and local people, a number of them from Hamilton.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Yuriy Gladun speaks to the crowd at Aotea Square in Auckland. on Sun

READ MORE:

* Marlborough winemaker 'stays calm' and stands strong as homeland Ukraine attacked

* Ukrainians gather in solidarity at Wellington's Civic Square

* Wellingtonians protest Ukraine invasion in front of Russian embassy



SUPPLIED Elena Mehrtens was another of the Hamilton-based Ukrainians amongst the protesters on Sunday in Auckland’s Aotea Square.

Gladun, a 63-year-old engineer who’s lived in New Zealand for 21 years, left his home country for more “predictability” and to build a better life.

Currently chairman of the northern region of the Ukrainian Association of NZ, Gladun said there were about half a dozen Ukrainian families in Hamilton.

Of the invasion he says it’s “awful, terrible...it is absolutely shocking”.

When pre-invasion tensions were escalating he helped send letters to the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister. But now – following the bombing of cities and other Russian violence – he struggles to find the right words to fully convey his outrage.

“I cannot describe it in normal words, only swearing comes to mind.”

He said Kiwis have never lived under suppression or tyranny.

“I think it’s overwhelming for them that this is possible in the 21st Century.”

Gladun would like the New Zealand Government to impose sanctions on Russia without the need for UN approval.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Comparisons of Putin with Adolph Hitler were on display at the Auckland protest.

He would also like New Zealand to take Ukrainian refugees, especially family members of the approximately 1500 Ukrainians living here.

Sunday's rally came in response to increasingly desperate news overnight Ukraine-time.

While the Russian advance had been slowed on day three of Putin’s invasion designed to topple the government and bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s influence, air and artillery strikes lit up the sky over Kyiv.

There were also reports of columns of Russian armoured vehicles assembling near the capital for a renewed push into the city, which has already seen some street fighting.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff About 400-500 people gather at Aotea Square in Auckland CBD in solidarity with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian civilian volunteers answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s to take up arms to defend the country.

Western nations also announced a new plan for economic measures aimed at crippling Russia’s economy in a bid to halt the bloodshed.

This included the likely cutting off of Russian backs from the international SWIFT money transfer system and specifically targeting Russia's Central Bank to limit the Kremlin's ability to access the more than US$600 billion in reserves there and send the ruble into freefall and prices rocketing to put domestic pressure on Putin to change course.

However, these measures were a world away from Yuriy Gladun's more immediate concerns on a sunny Sunday in New Zealand.

Gladun has a 70-year-old sister, living with her daughter and her five-year-old grandchild, in a “relatively quiet” part of western Ukraine.

But his sister had told him that even there the local airport had been bombed in the past few days.

“They [have] set up a shelter in their basement,” he said, where they have food, water and a place to sleep.

His sister had asked his advice on whether she should try to escape elsewhere but he couldn’t recommend fleeing in the current circumstances.

“How would I say go? Go where?”

When back in Hamilton, where the Victoria Bridge was lit up Sunday night in Ukrainian colours, the St Andrews resident said he will continue to lobby the Government to do what it can for Ukraine. This included looking at lists of people who should be offered refugee status, and continue to provide mutual support for his fellow ex-pats.

He said Ukrainians in New Zealand, mostly from eastern and central areas of his homeland, tended to be pretty self-sufficient.

“In New Zealand, we are all well-established.”

-Additional reporting by Denise Piper.