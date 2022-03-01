Biosecurity officers on alert after fresh sightings of pest wallaby species

Further evidence of the presence of dama wallabies, a pest species, has been found in the Hutt Valley and South Wairarapa.

The hunt for wallabies continues at the top of the Hutt Valley and South Wairarapa as evidence of the interloping marsupials mounts outside the original search area.

Biosecurity officials appealed for sightings of dama wallabies after they were seen at Pakuratahi Forest in Upper Hutt last September. Four were later recovered dead after a baiting operation.

Glen Falconer, leader of the Greater Wellington Regional Council's pest animal team, said over the Christmas and New Year period monitoring had indicated the pest species’ continued presence – a wallaby had been caught on a trail camera, and a dog had scented an animal, possibly the same individual.

"It was detected in Kaitoke Regional Park, which is just outside the area where the others were found."

READ MORE:

* Wallaby sighting cause for concern

* Council on the lookout for rogue wallabies north of Wellington

* Hunt on after mysterious wallaby population springs up in regional park



Three more recent sightings have also been reported by the public.

A wallaby was spotted out for a hop-a-long a Timaru street.

Two came from the Featherston side of the Remutaka Range, while the third came from the Tauherenikau Valley, a popular tramping and recreation area in South Wairarapa, he said.

The council hoped to get a detection dog into those areas this week.

The dama wallaby is an Australian species, but was introduced to New Zealand about 1870 by Sir George Grey, who released them on Kawau Island in the Hauraki Gulf. They were later released in the Rotorua Lakes area in the early 20th century.

Wallabies are considered a pest as they eat native plants and tree seedlings, while also competing with livestock for pasture. The larger Bennett’s wallaby is found in South Canterbury. Both species are spreading into neighbouring areas.

Falconer was not worried about the marsupials establishing in the region just yet, however, he said the sooner the animals were eliminated, the better.

Department of Conservation/Supplied Dama wallabies were introduced to Kawau Island in the 1870s. They arrived on the mainland in the early 20th century, and are now considered a pest as they eat native plants and pasture.

John Sanson, manager of Biosecurity New Zealand’s pest management group, said it was important they did not become established in the area.

While the council had been leading the operation, Biosecurity NZ had been providing support and advice for the surveillance and eradication activity.

Examination of the four animals recovered in the previous baiting operation showed two males had been castrated. One female had been desexed, and the other female was intact.

Despite the signs of human handling, it was unclear how the animals had come to be in the area.

“We still don’t know where these wallabies have come from. That is part of our investigation which is ongoing at this stage,” Sanson said.

It is illegal for anyone in New Zealand to hold or transport a wallaby without a permit. Penalties include fines of up to $100,000 for individuals and prison terms of up to five years.

Anyone who sees a wallaby in the wild anywhere in New Zealand should report it to www.reportwallabies.nz