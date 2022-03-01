Bystanders took photos of man as he lay dying after Auckland skate park accident

Auckland Council has worked with the New Zealand Transport Agency to prevent access to the top of a building a skate ramp is built against.

Bystanders took photos of a young father as he lay dying after an accident at a central Auckland skate park.

Pitiphong Sangsirichat, 25, was seriously injured after falling from the top of the ramp at Victoria Park Skate Plaza in the city centre on January 27, 2018. He died two days later at Auckland City Hospital.

A coroner’s report into the Takanini man’s death was released on Tuesday.

Danielle Clent/Stuff A skate ramp was built against this building at Victoria Park Skate Plaza.

It found after the accident, where Sangsirichat attempted to “drop-in” off a 3.8-metre building on top of a skate ramp, some of those watching took photographs of him lying on the ground.

READ MORE:

* Shocking video shows kids taunted into dropping on to deadly Auckland skate ramp

* 'The nicest person': Partner mourns man who died in skate park accident



Sangsirichat had gone to the skate park with his partner and young son. Coroner Tania Tetitaha said he was “confident in his skating abilities” and would skate most days.

At the skate park there was a building used to service the Victoria Park tunnel, known as the Northern Egress Structure (NES).

One side of the building had a fenced wall, while the other had a steep concrete skate ramp attached.

CCTV from before the accident, along with a video on YouTube, showed adults and children climbing onto the roof and being pressured to drop in onto the ramp.

Sangsirichat climbed the building and stood at the top as a crowd formed underneath. The report said many of those watching called for him to “do it”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A skateboarder using the wall before the fatal accident.

When he “dropped in”, the skateboard went out from underneath him, and he hit the back of his head on the ground.

While he lay there unmoving, Tetitaha said some people who had recorded the accident ran up and started taking pictures. Others moved him into the recovery position while his partner called for help.

Sangsirichat was taken to hospital, and on January 29 he was assessed as having died due to brain death.

Tetiaha said Sangsirichat’s death raised multiple concerns including why there was no legal requirement for skateboarders to wear a helmet, the skate ramp being attached to the building, and the “insensitivity” of people taking photos of a dying person.

Supplied A video on YouTube, published in 2017, showed children on scooters using the wall.

Following the death, Auckland Council installed razor ribbon around the top of the building, and put up signs warning people not to climb it.

A security guard was also stationed at the skate park between 7am and 10pm to stop people from climbing the building.

Tetiaha said Sansirichat’s death may not have happened if there was a design standard regarding placement of skate ramps alongside climbable buildings, and if he had been wearing a helmet.

“Consideration should be given to whether there should be a law change to require helmets to be worn by skateboarders,” Tetiaha said.

Danielle Clent/Stuff There is no current legal requirement for skateboarders to wear helmets while skateboarding. (File photo)

“I remain of the view Mr Sangsirichat’s death could have been prevented if the skate park design prevented or restricted the building of skate ramps on the sides of buildings that are not intended to be used for skaters to drop in.”

Tetiaha recommended the Ministry of Transport reviewed its data of skateboarding injuries and consider law changes regarding skateboarders wearing helmets.

She also recommended Auckland Council considered a design standard for skate parks that prevented the building of skate ramps on the sides of buildings that weren’t designed for skaters to drop in onto the skate ramp.