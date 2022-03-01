Cyclist in serious condition after collision with bus

The crash happened in Halswell about 10.20am.

A cyclist is in a serious condition after colliding with a bus in Christchurch.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Whincops Rd and Richmond Ave in Halswell about 10.20am.

Police are yet to identify the cyclist involved in the crash, who is in a serious condition.

“She is a woman aged between 60 and 70, Caucasian and of slight build,” a police statement said.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending the crash.

Police are urging witnesses to the crash to contact Detective Sergeant Tim Stern on 105 and quote event number P049785598.