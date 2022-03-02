Photos & Videos: Police have taken back control of Parliament grounds

18:43, Mar 02 2022
STUFF
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to media about the police operation to remove protesters from

Police seized back control of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, leaving protesters on site with no option but to fall back to the streets. Stuff visual journalists were also there.

Two protesters spray police tactics team with fire extinguishers as they head down to the tent area in front of the Parliament library area to dismantle tents.
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Two protesters spray police tactics team with fire extinguishers as they head down to the tent area in front of the Parliament library area to dismantle tents.
Protesters left packing walking up Murphy Street after good naturedly saying goodbye to police officers at the Aitken St cordon and saying they will miss their home.
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Protesters left packing walking up Murphy Street after good naturedly saying goodbye to police officers at the Aitken St cordon and saying they will miss their home.
Police dismantling tents at the anti-mandate occupation at Parliament grounds.
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Police dismantling tents at the anti-mandate occupation at Parliament grounds.
Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site .
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff
Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site .
132022 Photo: JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Protest clearing day
JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff
132022 Photo: JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Protest clearing day
132022 Photo: JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Protest clearing day
JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff
132022 Photo: JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Protest clearing day
132022 Photo: JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Protest clearing day
JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff
132022 Photo: JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF Protest clearing day
Several police have been injured while trying to push back protesters out of the Parliament grounds.
Ross Giblin
Several police have been injured while trying to push back protesters out of the Parliament grounds.
Police continue to clear out protesters and their camping gear from around parliament and several police have been injured.
Ross Giblin
Police continue to clear out protesters and their camping gear from around parliament and several police have been injured.
STUFF
Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds by NZ Police.
Police clash with protesters on Molesworth St on day 23 of the Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.
Braden Fastier/Stuff
Police clash with protesters on Molesworth St on day 23 of the Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.
Police pushing back protesters out.
Police pushing back protesters out.
Police using water cannons to chase protesters out.
Police using water cannons to chase protesters out.
Riot police stormed the protest grounds, taking back control of much of Parliament lawn from the mandate occupation.
ROSS GIBLIN/Stuff
Riot police stormed the protest grounds, taking back control of much of Parliament lawn from the mandate occupation.
A police officer is stretchered away from the Parliament occupation.
ROSS GIBLIN/Stuff
A police officer is stretchered away from the Parliament occupation.
Police have forced protesters out of the Parliament grounds and have ripped down their makeshift camp.
STUFF/Stuff
Police have forced protesters out of the Parliament grounds and have ripped down their makeshift camp.
Remnants of the occupation site including damaged tents and camping gear remain after police cleared the main Parliament forecourt.
Monique Ford/Stuff
Remnants of the occupation site including damaged tents and camping gear remain after police cleared the main Parliament forecourt.
Police and protesters clash outside Parliament on Wednesday.
Stuff
Police and protesters clash outside Parliament on Wednesday.
Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.
Braden Fastier/Stuff
Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.
1 NEWS
It came as police swept through Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple fires broke out at the Parliament grounds as riot police moved the protesters.
Ross Giblin/Stuff
Multiple fires broke out at the Parliament grounds as riot police moved the protesters.
Fire and smoke outside Parliament's grounds as police remove anti-vaccine mandate protesters' camp.
Ross Giblin/Stuff
Fire and smoke outside Parliament's grounds as police remove anti-vaccine mandate protesters' camp.
ROB KITCHIN/STUFF
There was chaos in downtown Wellington on Wednesday morning as police attempted to reclaim the city's streets from anti-mandate protesters.
Man with baby faces a police line on Molesworth st.
Monique Ford/Stuff
Man with baby faces a police line on Molesworth st.
Parliament occupation protesters wash out their eyes after copping pepper spray in the face in the police operation.
Thomas Manch/Stuff
Parliament occupation protesters wash out their eyes after copping pepper spray in the face in the police operation.
GLENN MCCONNELL/STUFF
Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).
Police detain protesters around the occupation site.
David Unwin/Stuff
Police detain protesters around the occupation site.
Protesters look on in disbelief as police undertake a major operation at the Parliament occupation site.
David Unwin/Stuff
Protesters look on in disbelief as police undertake a major operation at the Parliament occupation site.
A protester at the Parliament occupation is arrested after a morning of heated clashes as police conducted a major operation clearing the precinct.
David Unwin/Stuff
A protester at the Parliament occupation is arrested after a morning of heated clashes as police conducted a major operation clearing the precinct.
Police and protesters clash on day 23 of the Parliament occupation.
Stuff
Police and protesters clash on day 23 of the Parliament occupation.
Stuff photographer David Unwin captures scenes of protesters facing off with police on Hill and Aiken streets.
David Unwin/Stuff
Stuff photographer David Unwin captures scenes of protesters facing off with police on Hill and Aiken streets.
02032022. Photo: Glen McConnell/Stuff Police and protesters clash in Wellington during the occupation of Parliament grounds by anti-mandate protesters.
Stuff
02032022. Photo: Glen McConnell/Stuff Police and protesters clash in Wellington during the occupation of Parliament grounds by anti-mandate protesters.
The police operation to restore access to the area around Parliament is progressing as planned. Police are pleased to see a number of vehicles preparing to leave the protest area.
David Unwin/Stuff
The police operation to restore access to the area around Parliament is progressing as planned. Police are pleased to see a number of vehicles preparing to leave the protest area.
Pepper spray could be seen in a tense standoff between police and protesters in an early morning skirmish at the Parliament occupation site.
George Block/Stuff
Pepper spray could be seen in a tense standoff between police and protesters in an early morning skirmish at the Parliament occupation site.
Day 23 of the Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF
Day 23 of the Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF
Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF
Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.
Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF
Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.
Protesters clash with police on Wednesday at Parliament.
Glenn McConnell/Stuff
Protesters clash with police on Wednesday at Parliament.
Protesters affected by pepper spray get treatment from others as Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff
Protesters affected by pepper spray get treatment from others as Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
Protesters link arms.
David Unwin/Stuff
Protesters link arms.
Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff
Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
Protesters on frontline against police.
Monique Ford/Stuff
Protesters on frontline against police.
Police cordon on Molesorth St north.
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff
Police cordon on Molesorth St north.
Protesters affected by pepper spray get treatment from others as Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF
Protesters affected by pepper spray get treatment from others as Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.
Police and protesters clash in Wellington during the occupation of Parliament grounds by anti-mandate protesters.
Stuff
Police and protesters clash in Wellington during the occupation of Parliament grounds by anti-mandate protesters.
Fires broke out at the Parliament protest on Wednesday.
George Block/Stuff
Fires broke out at the Parliament protest on Wednesday.
Black smoke billowed out of the grounds, and the acrid smell of burning plastic hung in the air.
Stuff
Black smoke billowed out of the grounds, and the acrid smell of burning plastic hung in the air.
Protesters recover after police moved in to remove tents.
Bill Hickman/Stuff
Protesters recover after police moved in to remove tents.
Police advance on protesters on Wednesday afternoon.
George Block/Stuff
Police advance on protesters on Wednesday afternoon.
Stuff