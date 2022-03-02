Photos & Videos: Police have taken back control of Parliament grounds
STUFF
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to media about the police operation to remove protesters from
Police seized back control of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, leaving protesters on site with no option but to fall back to the streets. Stuff visual journalists were also there.
STUFF
Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds by NZ Police.
1 NEWS
It came as police swept through Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.
ROB KITCHIN/STUFF
There was chaos in downtown Wellington on Wednesday morning as police attempted to reclaim the city's streets from anti-mandate protesters.
GLENN MCCONNELL/STUFF
Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).