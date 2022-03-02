Auckland family in shock after car smashes into 10-year-old girl's bedroom

The Hermansson family’s Sunday evening was turned upside down when a car smashed into the side of their family home in Glendowie, Auckland.

Rhys Hermansson is still running through “what ifs” in his mind, more than a week after the sound of squealing tyres heralded catastrophe at his family’s home in Glendowie, east Auckland.

It was 10 past eight on the evening of February 20 when a quiet Sunday flipped on its head as Hermansson heard a vehicle smash through the wall of his house.

His 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom was on the other side. The engine landed on her pillow.

The engine of the car ended up on the 10-year-old girl's pillow.

Miraculously, nobody was hurt, as Hermansson’s daughter was only “two steps away” from her bed. He knows if she had been lying on it, the evening would have turned out very differently.

“We still go through periods of playing the ‘what if’ game, lying in bed at night thinking about it and getting a bit emotional,” he said.

“We should all be feeling safe in our own house. Your job as a parent is to keep your daughter safe ... to know in a split second it could have been significantly worse.”

The car had taken the corner of a popular Glendowie road at a “stupid speed”, hit a small retaining wall, ended up on two wheels and gone straight through the fence of his house.

Hermansson, who has lived in the suburb for six years, said it isn’t uncommon to see speeding on nearby Riddell Rd, which has four schools on it.

He has been in discussion with local MP Simon O’Connor about road safety since the incident, as some streets in the area lack footpaths.

O’Connor has been vocal about the levels of car crime in the region.

National MP Simon O'Connor has been vocal about the levels of car crime in the region.

Several ram raids on local businesses, equipment being stolen from building sites and anti-social behaviour at Mission Bay are among the more recent incidents the National MP has been calling out.

“I chatted to one business, they feel the grip on crime has been lost,” he told Stuff.

O’Connor blamed red light restrictions under the Covid Protection Framework as the reason why he can't call a community meeting – he thinks more than 100 people would show up.

“The community wants to engage police and council. We want to pull them together to figure out a plan, but it’s just not practical at the moment.”

As for Hermansson’s family, the Glendowie resident said the real challenge will come when the extensive damage to the house is repaired and his daughter moves back into her room.

“I don’t think it’s fully hit [my daughter] yet – but once she’s moved back in and lying in her bed, hearing the sound of squealing tyres, it’ll give me nightmares again,” he said.

“It’s one of those things that won't happen again, but we thought it wouldn't happen in the first place.”