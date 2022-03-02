The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, March 2

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

'The biggest party in the world' returns to New Orleans

Revellers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020. The fun includes back-to-back parades across the city and marches through the French Quarter and beyond, with masks against Covid-19 required only in indoor public spaces.

Gerald Herbert/AP A person makes faces as they march in the Societe de Sainte Anne parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Parade routes are shorter than usual, because there aren't enough police for the standard ones, even with officers working 12-hour shifts as they always do on Mardi Gras and the days leading up to the end of the Carnival season.

But with Covid-19 hospitalisations and case numbers falling worldwide and 92 per cent of the city's adults at least partly vaccinated, parades and other festivities are back on after a season without them.

Mexican Tequila fish saved from brink of extinction

twitter Tequila fish.

Residents of a small town in western Mexico are celebrating the reintroduction of the tequila fish into the wild.

The fish, whose scientific name is Zoogoneticus Tequila, was rescued from the brink of extinction in the 1990s by US and British conservationists, who kept it in aquariums and helped it return to its original habitat in the Teuchitlan river.

The tequila fish was reported to be extinct in 1998, possibly due to fragmentation of its habitat, pollution and competition from non-native species.

The species survived only in captivity for several years until conservationists began the process in 2014 to reintroduce it into the wild.

Since then the fish has gone from strength to strength, helped by the last major release of fish in 2018.

Baby Husky and Baby girl grow up together

A baby girl named Hazel meets her new husky puppy best friend, Rio. Watch them grow up together, learn things from one another, and even develop their own language in the crib.

Band funding album release with aerobics and cooking lessons

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Turkey The Bird is a Taranaki band who has been forced to fundraise to launch their next album as Covid has stopped events. Pictured is band members Left Sol Bear Coulton, the token kiwi, Andre Manella from Switzerland and Adrian Whelan from Ireland.

A Taranaki musical trio whose summer gig calendar was wiped by Covid-19 have been forced to come up with “quirky” ways fund their next album.

Folk band Turkey The Bird will be doing what they do best, but will also be trading their instruments at times for active wear, spatulas, and drinking glasses.

The New Plymouth-based group have decided to run online aerobics, cocktail-making and cooking classes – with live music, too.

“We’re not asking for a donation,” Andre Manella, who is on guitar, bass and percussion, said. “We’re actually giving something in return.”

‘Cat burglar’ Silvestro opens door for friends

A brazen cat burglar and his crew of accomplices recently pulled off a bold caper in broad daylight, but they didn’t steal anything… except a few million hearts.