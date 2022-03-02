All Wellington trains stopped amid 'deteriorating' Parliament protest

Metlink says trains will stop running in the capital due to “the deteriorating situation in Wellington City”.

All Wellington trains have been suspended on the advice of police, Metlink has announced.

Wellington railway station has also been closed.

Both decisions were made due to police advice and “the deteriorating situation in Wellington City”, Metlink said in a statement released just before 7pm on Wednesday.

There were big clashes on Wednesday between police and anti-mandate protesters at Parliament.

Protesters have since spilled into Wellington's main streets and police have urged people to stay away from the city's central business district, including the railway station.

“We will be assessing the situation throughout the night," Metlink said.

“These are exceptional times and we wish everyone to stay safe at this time.”

It is unclear when the station will reopen.

Some bus services have been delayed by the demonstration, with routes affected including number 1, 3 and 7.

Several bus routes have been affected since February 12 by the protests at Parliament. Services have stopped using the Lambton Interchange.