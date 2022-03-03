Auckland traffic live: Crash closes citybound SH1 lane near Northcote off-ramp

08:20, Mar 03 2022

Have you witnessed a crash? Email us at aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

The left southbound lane on SH1 near the Northcote off-ramp is now closed following a crash.
Waka Kotahi/Supplied
The left southbound lane on SH1 near the Northcote off-ramp is now closed following a crash.
Stuff