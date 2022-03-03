Auckland dairy gutted by overnight fire

Kirom’s Convenience Store was gutted by a fire on Wednesday night.

An Auckland dairy has been gutted after fire consumed the building on Wednesday night.

Kirom’s Convenience Store in Morningside is still standing, but has suffered extensive damage.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said 40 firefighters and 10 fire trucks were at the scene after the fire broke out about 10.30pm.

The blaze took about an hour to extinguish.

David White/Stuff The fire was contained by 11.30pm on Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Earlier on Wednesday, a truck hit a bus stop opposite the dairy, leaving one person with serious injuries.

They were taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Security guards remained on the scene on Thursday morning.