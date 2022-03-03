Extra police pumped into Picton as protesters 'pack up and move on'

After about a month occupying Picton's Nelson Square, anti-mandate protesters are packing up.

The anti-mandate occupation in Picton is all but over.

Protesters at Nelson Square, prompted by the chaotic scenes in the capital the night before, got up on Thursday and started dismantling marquees and taking down tents.

By mid-afternoon, roughly three-quarters of the campsite had gone. Those who remained were loading gear and settees into vehicles.

Camp co-ordinator Craig Tough said it was time to “pack up and move on”, but said the fight was far from over.

The protesters packed up their gear over several hours on Thursday, slowly but surely.

“We're just going through the logistics of getting everything together and moving on. We're going to try to do it peacefully and cause as little disruption as possible,” Tough said early on Thursday.

There was talk of protesters wanting to carry on at other locations, including Koromiko, between Picton and Blenheim, and Luca's Beach, south of Kaikōura.

But there was no-one at Koromiko when Stuff checked about 3pm.

It was mostly calm at Nelson Square on Thursday, as about a dozen police officers patrolled the camp's perimeter in groups of three. Angry protesters confronted a group of journalists at one stage, but police moved in.

Protesters dismantling their tents in Picton's Nelson Square, having occupied it since February 7.

“Things are so sensitive and volatile at the moment,” Tough said at the time. “People are just kicking off. The media are being abused, the police were abused.

“We'd always said we'd go when the protest in Wellington does, but it's not over yet. Not by a long shot.”

One protester said he was leaving because of the scenes he saw in the capital on Wednesday, when police – some in riot gear – took back control of the area around Parliament, bringing the 23-day occupation to an end.

Day 23: Aerial view of evacuation of Parliament and Molesworth Street, Wellington.

Some protesters threw pavement bricks, chairs and small explosive devices at police, and multiple fires were lit. Eighty-seven people were arrested, and eight police officers required hospital treatment.

Tough said the reactions of Picton residents had also changed on Thursday.

“The locals are getting more vocal. We've had death threats. We've been told that if we don't go, people will start taking the law into their own hands and we're getting abuse from passing motorists.

The group had been fundraising to return the square to its original state.

“We can't be surprised though as tensions are running high on both sides.”

Tough said there was a team ready to help clean up the site after the protesters had left.

Protesters were clearing the gutters to help with drainage and arranging, through community donations, to re-grass the area, he said.

The continued occupation of the reserve was unacceptable, said Marlborough Mayor John Leggett.

“The council said it will cost them $150,000 to make the square right again. We'll send them an invoice for $120,000 for doing the job for them,” Tough said.

Earlier in the day, Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said it was time for protesters camped at Nelson Square to “hit the road”.

“The Picton protesters have said on a number of occasions that they will move on once the Wellington protest was over. Well, that time has now come,” Leggett said.

Police had a heightened presence at the square in Picton on Thursday.

“Picton residents, especially those living near the square, have had enough,” Leggett said.

“My office has received a constant stream of complaints from locals – I don’t think the protesters realise how unwelcome they are.

“Picton is a tight-knit community that includes many older folk. The square is in the middle of a residential area. The continued occupation of the reserve is unacceptable.”

Police congregate by Nelson Square in Picton on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday morning police had bolstered staffing numbers in the district into the Picton area “to ensure we have a visible presence for reassurance and to ensure staff are able to respond to any issues that may arise”.

“Police recognise people have a right to peaceful protest, however we also recognise our community has the right to feel safe.

Protesters at Nelson Square in Picton on Monday.

“We continue to proactively engage with organisers and hope a peaceful end to the protest will be reached.”

The anti-mandate camp had been in Nelson Square since February 7. Trespass notices were delivered on February 17 after the protesters refused to leave.