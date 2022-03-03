Marlborough mayor calls on Picton protesters to ‘hit the road’

It is time for the protesters camped at Nelson Square in Picton to “hit the road”, says Marlborough mayor John Leggett.

“The Picton protesters have said on a number of occasions that they will move on once the Wellington protest was over. Well, that time has now come,” the mayor said in a statment on Thursday.

He said more police were heading to Picton and enforcement action would result if the protest group did not move on voluntarily.

“Picton residents, especially those living near the square, have had enough,” Leggett said.

READ MORE:

* Live: Police on tight guard in clean-up around Parliament after chaotic end to occupation

* Different 'dynamics' and mixed messages at the leaderless campsite in Picton

* Police seize three cars 'involved in burnouts at the protest in Picton'

* 'Go home': Te Ātiawa asks Picton protesters to 'respect our whenua and our tikanga'



“My office has received a constant stream of complaints from locals - I don’t think the protesters realise how unwelcome they are.

“Picton is a tight-knit community that includes many older folk. The square is in the middle of a residential area. The continued occupation of the reserve is unacceptable.”

Leggett said he was thankful for the Tasman police support over the last three weeks and was looking forward to seeing more police officers on the ground in Picton.

Tasman Police continue to monitor the ongoing protest activity in Picton, a police spokesperson said.

"Police recognise people have a right to peaceful protest, however we also recognise our community has the right to feel safe.

"To ensure we have a visible presence for reassurance and to ensure staff are able to respond to any issues that may arise, police have bolstered staffing numbers in the district into the Picton area.

"We continue to proactively engage with organisers and hope a peaceful end to the protest will be reached.”

The anti-mandate camp has been in Nelson Square since February 7. Trespass notices were delivered on February 17 afterthe protesters refused to leave.