Picton protesters told to pack up and ‘hit the road’

After about a month occupying Picton's Nelson Square, anti-mandate protesters are packing up.

Protesters occupying Picton's Nelson Square are dismantling marquees and taking down tents.

Original camp co-ordinator Craig Tough was back at the campsite in Picton on Thursday to “pack up and move on”, but said the fight was far from finished.

Tough claimed the group had been given 24 hours to vacate the square.

“We're just going through the logistics of getting everything together and moving on. We're going to try to do it peacefully and cause as little disruption as possible,” Tough said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene on Thursday said the atmosphere was mostly calm until angry protesters confronted a group of journalists. A handful of police moved in to quell the unrest.

Camp stalwart Michael Huntly advised the media present not to step foot on the grass of the square for their own safety.

Police liaised with protesters to ensure the journalists’ safety and, in turn, advised media to stay on the other side of the road at Nelson Square.

“Things are so sensitive and volatile at the moment,” Tough said. “People are just kicking off. The media are being abused, the police were abused.

“We'd always said we'd go when the protest in Wellington does, but it's not over yet. Not by a long shot,” Tough said.

One protester said he was leaving because of the scenes he saw in the capital on Wednesday, when police – some in riot gear – took back control of the area around Parliament, bringing the 23-day occupation to an end.

Some protesters threw pavement bricks, chairs and small explosive devices at police, and multiple fires were lit. Eighty-seven people were arrested, and seven police officers required hospital treatment.

Tough said the reactions of Picton residents had also changed on Thursday.

“The locals are getting more vocal. We've had death threats. We've been told that if we don't go, people will start taking the law into their own hands and we're getting abuse from passing motorists.

“We can't be surprised though as tensions are running high on both sides.”

Tough said there was a team ready to help clean up the site after the protestors had left.

Protesters had been clearing the gutters to help with drainage and were arranging, through community donations, to re-grass the area.

The continued occupation of the reserve was unacceptable, said Marlborough Mayor John Leggett.

“The council said it will cost them $150,000 to make the square right again. We'll send them an invoice for $120,000 for doing the job for them,” Tough said.

Earlier in the day, Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said it was time for protesters camped at Nelson Square to “hit the road”.

“The Picton protesters have said on a number of occasions that they will move on once the Wellington protest was over. Well, that time has now come,” Leggett said.

“Picton residents, especially those living near the square, have had enough,” Leggett said.

“My office has received a constant stream of complaints from locals – I don’t think the protesters realise how unwelcome they are.

“Picton is a tight-knit community that includes many older folk. The square is in the middle of a residential area. The continued occupation of the reserve is unacceptable.”

A police spokesperson said Tasman police would continue to monitor the protest activity in Picton.

Police had bolstered staffing numbers in the district into the Picton area “to ensure we have a visible presence for reassurance and to ensure staff are able to respond to any issues that may arise”, the spokesperson said.

“Police recognise people have a right to peaceful protest, however we also recognise our community has the right to feel safe.

“We continue to proactively engage with organisers and hope a peaceful end to the protest will be reached.”

The anti-mandate camp has been in Nelson Square since February 7. Trespass notices were delivered on February 17 after the protestors refused to leave.