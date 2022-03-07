Watch: Dangerous driving near Auckland school crossing prompts calls for change

The Waiuku community has spent years petitioning for speed calming after dangerous driving and crashes near their school's crossing.

A south Auckland town wants Auckland Transport to review behaviour on the roads after drivers have been caught on camera doing burnouts, skidding and driving at speed near a school crossing.

Waiuku College, which has a roll of almost 1000 students, has one crossing outside its entrance.

Congestion during school hours can create hazards for motorists who turn the corner onto the school’s road at high speeds – something that concerns Brian Grace, who lives across the road.

Grace has a grandson who attends the college, and he set up a camera to capture incidents at the crossing after being worried for student safety.

Brian Grace has a grandson who attends the college, he set up a camera to capture all the dangerous incidents occurring at the crossing after growing concerned for student safety.

His camera captured a motorbike rear-ending a car which stopped at the crossing, cars spinning out in the rain and drivers going through the crossing during the day at high speed. In one instance, a car ended up spinning onto Grace’s property.

“That crossing gets used by lots of kids - they're on cellphones and lose track of their surroundings. They need to use the crossing, there should really be a second one there,” Grace said.

Waiuku College principal, Stuart Kelly, was made aware of the situation a few months into the job last year. He’s had parents complain about the crossing’s safety and agrees it could be made safer.

“There is a possibility of a serious accident happening there, there's been a few close shaves and I don't want to be in the position where there could be damage or harm to a member of our school community,” he said.

Supplied Waiuku College principal Stuart Kelly said he certainly feels the crossing could be made a lot safer.

“I’d rather be proactive than reactive. We do have a duty of care to our students.”

Kelly also mentioned the speed at which the township is growing, which could lead to increased traffic on the roads.

Grace, Kelly and Waiuku’s town manager, Sharlene Druyven, have petitioned Auckland Transport to have the crossing reviewed.

Druyven raised the matter again on Tuesday at a local board meeting, but said the file was recently closed.

“It was my recommendation they open the file back up, it does need to be addressed,” she said.

Druyven has already seen a couple of close calls. She considers it to be a concern of potential injury.

“Auckland Transport have shown they're very keen to look at reduced speeds, looking to limit speeds around school areas, so this is a good time to see what they can do,” she said.

However, Auckland Transport confirmed it would not include Waiuku College in the second portion of its speed management programme, meaning it won’t be reviewed at this time.

A spokeswoman said existing laws prevented the authority from reducing limits where average driver speeds were “significantly higher” than the proposed speed limit, without introducing heavy infrastructure treatments.

“It may be a candidate for a permanent 30km/h limit, when new legislation comes into effect [later this year],” the spokeswoman said.