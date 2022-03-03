The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, March 3

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Meet Koda and Pickles

Pet dog Koda was badly injured in a car accident and afterwards had to learn to walk again. She seemed to be struggling, so her owner decided to lift her spirits with a kitten, called Pickles. It worked – and now they go everywhere together.

An air-fried Cadbury Creme Egg

Nine Honey People are air frying their Cadbury creme eggs, and no, we don't think it's a step too far.

Chocolate, pastry, air-fryer. Honestly, what’s not to love?

Kitchen extraordinaire Nathan, who goes by @boredoflunch, has shared his easy recipe for the delicious treat – croissant pastry wrapped around a Cadbury Creme Egg. You’re welcome.

What’s the worst that can happen?

What would you do if you came across a big red button in a public bathroom with a sign saying: “Push it. What’s the worst that can happen?”

Would you push it? Watch the video to see what happens next.

Mother pays son to stay off social media until he’s 18

When US-based Sivert Klefsaas was 12, his mother made him a deal: in exchange for US$1800 (NZ$2600), he wouldn't use social media until his 18th birthday.

To his mother's delight, Sivert succeeded. After six years of abstaining from all social media, he celebrated his 18th birthday on February 19 by depositing US$1800 into his bank account.

He also immediately downloaded Instagram and Snapchat.

Lorna Klefsaas/Supplied Sivert and Lorna Klefsaas in 2016.

His mother shared their story on Facebook, and the internet swooned.

“The irony is not lost on us that my social media post about our child not having social media went viral,” she told the AP.

Flying helmet turns out to be the real deal

A leather helmet that American aviator Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928 and later lost in a crowd of fans has sold to an anonymous bidder for $1.2 million.

The seller was Anthony Twiggs, a 67-year-old US man who tried for years to prove that the helmet he inherited from his mother really was Earhart's.

AP Amelia Earhart poses for photos after her transatlantic flight from Wales.

In the end he used photo matching technology to authenticate it. Apparently, Twiggs’ mother was given the helmet by a boy who liked her, saying it was knocked to the ground when fans flocked around Earhart after a flight to Cleveland.

Earhart was just a passenger in June 1928 when she became the first woman to cross the Atlantic in a plane.