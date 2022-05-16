Food cartons and packaging upcycled into building products

It started as a lightbulb idea to reduce waste from milk cartons handed out in schools. Now it’s a multi-million dollar venture transforming the way we reuse waste products.

Sustainable waste reduction company SaveBOARD, with a $2.7 million investment from Freightways are working to expand and create a bigger impact on the environment.

Paul Charteris is the co-founder and chief executive of the company and over the past four years has been on a mission to convert 4000 tonnes of waste per year from landfill.

They’re doing this by converting often contaminated products like food cartons and courier packaging - which were previously not recyclable – into sustainable building materials.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Paul Charteris is the co-founder and chief executive CEO of the company and over the past four years has been on a mission to convert 4000 tonnes of waste per year from landfill into sustainable building materials.

“It was to make a difference ... When I saw this in the States I was like, ‘Wow, how do we bring this here?’... Because you can actually take everyday packaging waste and upcycle it into building materials that can be recycled again rather than having all these skip bins full of building waste,” Charteris said.

“It actually creates a circular solution for the packaging as well as the building materials.

“In an ideal world, there would be no packaging waste,” Charteris said. “I can’t change that, but I can provide a solution for the waste we already create.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Tonnes of waste products are washed and processed at the saveBoard Te Rapa plant before being churned in a machine and flattened to create the unique speckled boards.

Partnering with Freightways and shareholders like Closed Loop and Tetra Pak, SaveBOARD has been able to establish a fully operational plant in Hamilton and a second one in Australia due to open in October.

What began as a $1.1 million loan in 2021 from Freightways, turned into a 22% shareholding and since then the freight company has catalysed efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The new Te Rapa plant has also installed a cleaning facility to its production line, allowing it to make use of contaminated materials that would otherwise go straight to landfill.

The consumer waste then gets transformed into building materials similar to plywood, oriented strand board and particleboard – which are in short supply.

Freightways chief executive Mark Troughear said for years prior they had been carrying-out a similar recycling strategy with paper and packaging.

Supplied/Waikato Times Freightways chief executive, Mark Troughear.

Working alongside SaveBOARD meant they could continue to divert waste product and move towards their fossil fuel emissions targets.

“For years now we’ve been diverting around 50,000 tonnes of material away from landfill and into recycling streams and so that got us thinking about the other things that we could pick up,” Troughear said.

“When we looked at SaveBOARD we said, ‘It’s not too dissimilar, the idea again is that you pick up the product ... you shred it and then put it into a process which recycles’, and we really liked that idea.

“Our goal is to reduce our plastics usage by 70% by the end of this year and then the other goal is to reduce our carbon emissions by 50% by 2035.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The sustainable boards will be used for much-needed building materials while creating an environmental impact by helping to reduce carbon emissions.

At SaveBOARD, Charteris wants to recycle 100,000 tonnes of waste by 2030 and will require more plants to increase capacity, which he said is definitely achievable.

He had five other plants on order and was looking forward to seeing other companies creating similar initiatives for the environment globally.

“Without Freightways and our other shareholders it wouldn't be a reality.

“Every board sold means 10kg less carbon emissions, and less packaging that ends up in landfill ... The more people use upcycled material, the better the planet is. This is the circular economy in action.

“We’ve got a great company and some great backing to bring about some change” Charteris said.