Paremoremo inmate lights fire in cell and blocks staff from entering

Relatives of a prisoner at Aucklands Paremoremo prison are concerned that a repeat of the Waikeria Prison uprising could be on the way due to covid restrictions.

An inmate at Auckland’s maximum security prison in Paremoremo lit a fire in his cell and obstructed attempts to extinguish it.

Tom Sherlock, prison director at Auckland Prison, said in a statement that the incident happened around 1pm on Monday.

Sherlock said the man made a small fire in his cell and obstructed the door, making it difficult for staff to enter.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An inmate at Auckland’s maximum security prison in Paremoremo lit a fire in his cell. (File photo)

“Staff attempted to put the fire out using fire extinguishers through the food hatch however this was unsuccessful.

READ MORE:

* Auckland prison attack: Corrections officer has surgery for badly broken arm

* Corrections staff injured in 'unprovoked and gutless' attack by inmate at Auckland prison

* More jail time for dangerous inmate after violence behind bars



“Following a number of attempts, staff gained entry to the man’s cell and the fire was extinguished,” he said.

Sherlock said other men in the wing had to be evacuated one by one due to the “extensive amount of smoke in the cell”.

Large fans were used to clear smoke from the unit, he said.

Do you know more? Email lucy.xia@stuff.co.nz

The fire service was called to inspect the cell, before the other men living in the wing were returned to their cells, he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand declined to provide information on the incident.

A spokesman for the Department of Corrections said no one was hospitalised or injured by the incident.

He said about seven inmates were temporarily moved while the smoke cleared.

When asked how the inmate managed to start a fire in the cell, he said “the cause of the fire will form part of any review done by prison management”.

In late February, Paremoremo had 14 inmates who tested positive for Covid through rapid antigen tests.