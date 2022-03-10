Corrections on Covid prison lockdowns - 'we have saved lives'

Department of Corrections Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales said the actions taken by Corrections were in place to save lives.

The Department of Corrections is backing their approach towards ensuring a Covid 19 outbreak does not overwhelm the prison system as cases among inmates stretch into the hundreds .

It comes after previous reporting by Stuff on whanau concerns that men at Aucklands’ Paremoremo prison were being kept in their cells for up to 60 hours at a time and contact with relatives had been reduced.

Department of Corrections Chief Custodial Officer, Neil Beales said the actions taken by Corrections were in place to save lives, as many inside the prison were statistically more vulnerable.

He said New Zealand had not had a COVID-19 related death amongst a prisoner group, compared to other jurisdictions internationally.

“In the two years that we have been managing the impact of the pandemic, we have continued to refine our plans. We remain committed to containing the spread of COVID-19 within prisons to protect the vulnerable people in our care, and in turn avoid significant numbers of hospitalisations which would create pressure on the national public health system” Beales said.

“I don’t deny that this has come at a cost to those men and women residing in our prisons and their families – however all New Zealanders have made sacrifices, with the vulnerable isolated at home, grieving families separated when they need to be together the most, and business owners livelihoods destroyed”.

As of March 8, Corrections said 359 men and women across 11 of the 18 prisons had contracted COVID-19 and over 300 staff were isolating with the virus.

The department were facing challenging times due to staff shortages which meant prisoners at times were not given access to their minimum entitlements while it was unsafe to do so.

Relatives of prisoners in Aucklands’ Paremoremo prison told Stuff they were concerned with the extended isolation periods and the lack of contact with their loved ones due to the effect this could have on their mental health.

Furthermore, they were worried it could lead to another prison riot, similar to the Waikeria prison riot.

People against Prison’s spokesperson, Emily Rākete said the department of Corrections should reduce the prison population immediately by expediting the parol process and allow for more people to be released to their homes in cases where it doesn’t create a risk to public safety.

“One of the common complaints around the Waikeria uprising for instance was around a lack of ventilation in cells, poor living conditions and that’s the case across the prison estate because we haven’t reduced the prison population enough.

“If you treat people like animals and make them live in miserable conditions … there’s no fresh air, natural light … there’s no meaningful contact with people’s communities, they’re going to behave in counter-productive and destructive ways ... that is how human beings react in those conditions,” she said.

Beales said that while the tighter restrictions were hugely difficult for prisoners, they were reviewing their settings and actively planning for how restrictions could be eased in the future

“No-one wants this but it is the harsh reality our staff face currently. Just like people in the community, in schools, factories, hospitals and supermarkets, our staff are affected as well, as are our prisoners. The difference for us is that unless we manage our way through this very carefully, people will be seriously hurt or may even die,” Beales said.