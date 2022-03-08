Police name Taupō homicide victim

A man was killed at Adelphi Motel in Taupo about 6.30am on Sunday and a homicide investigation is under way.

Police have released the name of a man who was killed at the Adelphi Motel in Taupō at the weekend.

Detectives are continuing their homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Ryan Whare Woodford from Taupō, who died during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Taupō CIB Investigations acting area manager Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said an autopsy was completed on Tuesday in Auckland.

Operation Dell, which police are calling the investigation, started about 6.30am on Sunday, after Woodford died at the Adelphi Motel on the corner of Kaimanawa St and Heuheu St in Taupō.

Livingstone wanted to acknowledge the efforts by other residents of the motel who came to the aid of Woodford and promptly called emergency services for assistance.

“Taupō Police always receive community support in such investigations, and I appreciate the time and assistance members of the community are giving as our team of detectives piece together the events of that morning.”

Police extended condolences to Woodford’s friends and whanau who were requesting privacy to prepare for his tangi, Livingstone said.

Anyone who had information relevant to the matter could call 105 and quote Operation Dell, Taupō, he said.

Alternatively, information would be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.