Diwali tragedy: Woman died while trying to save mother-in-law from fire

Meena Prasad, died in her Manurewa home from smoke inhalation after going back to rescue her mother-in-law.

A coroner is welcoming new safety messages for those celebrating Diwali, after a woman died going back into her burning house to rescue her mother-in-law.

Meena Kishor Prasad, 43, died on October 28, 2019 from smoke and soot inhalation. She had gone back inside her Manurewa house to search for her mother-in-law during Diwali celebrations.

The fire started from a diya - a ceramic, open topped oil burner - igniting a nearby combustible item.

Prasad and her family had a diya burning in the third storey of their house in their Pooja (prayer room).

During Diwali, lamps, candles and diyas are burnt during the day and into the night to ward off darkness and evil.

At about 6pm on October 27, the diya was lit and checked several times during the night.

At about 6.50am on October 28, Prasad’s mother-in-law woke to smoke in her room and went to alert her daughter before returning to her bedroom and opening the window.

Prasad, her husband and daughter left the house but noticed her mother-in-law was not there, so she ran back inside.

As soon as firefighters arrived and began searching the house, Prasad was found dead in a bedroom while her mother-in-law was found in the hallway and taken to hospital.

Coroner Katherine Greig said Prasad’s tragic death served as a stark reminder to never go back inside a burning house, no matter how much you want to search for someone or retrieve an item.

Fire investigators determined the wick from the burning diya could have fallen onto a nearby shelf, or caused a flame large enough to burn the shelving.

Fire and Emergency NZ's former national advisor Peter Gallagher said fire moves incredibly fast, leaving about three minutes to get out of a house before a fire is not survivable.

“Its [FENZ] firm advice is that once you are out of the house to never go back inside,” Coroner Greig said.

Gallagher also told the coroner a set of guidelines for fire safety at Diwali has now been developed.

Diya, oil lamps and candles should always be placed firmly in a proper holder and placed on top of a heat-resistant surface away from any combustible materials.

They should also be kept out of reach from children and pets and away from draughts and curtains or other flammable fabric or furniture.

The items should also be extinguished before being left unattended.

Coroner Greig commended the FENZ initiative to share the important safety messages ahead of Diwali.