Judge's concerns about actions of senior judges lead to review of judiciary guidelines

A Family Court judge’s concern about the actions of senior judges has led to the creation of a new committee that will review guidelines for how judges are to behave.

The office of the Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann told Stuff on Wednesday that a Conduct Advisory Committee had been established in response to advice received from the Judicial Conduct Commissioner late last year.

Commissioner Alan Ritchie began investigating concerns held by Family Court Judge Peter Callinicos after learning about them from a Stuff report.

Judge Callinicos was part way through hearing a case involving the future care of a 5-year-old girl in Hawke’s Bay, when he was contacted by Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu and the Principal Family Court Judge, Jackie Moran, who serve as the Heads of Bench.

Taumaunu and Moran had fielded concerns from Oranga Tamariki chief executive Sir Wira Gardner, who claimed Callinicos had “bullied” Oranga Tamariki staff at the hearing.

John Cowpland/Stuff Judge Peter Callinicos told senior judges to refrain from contacting him about a part heard case. (File photo)

Callinicos told the senior judges it was inappropriate for them to approach a presiding judge to discuss any aspect of a part-heard case. They should refrain from doing so as it was a breach of appropriate judicial independence and judicial conduct, he said.

After investigating the matter Ritchie concluded that the senior judges had not acted inappropriately.

But he did advise Winkelmann that the Judicial Guidelines for judges might be improved by including advice around “aspects of intervention by Heads of Bench when proceedings have not been completed”.

“I have confidence that she will ensure that the whole of the circumstances will be subject to appropriate scrutiny not just by her but by the judiciary as a whole so that there is a prospect of these crucial issues of judicial independence being fully understood at all levels,” he said.

The Judicial Guidelines, last reviewed in 2019, stress the importance of judges remaining independent of each other and state: “The Chief Justice or Head of Bench has no authority over the discharge of judicial function by other judges.”

A spokeswoman from the office of the Chief Justice said the Conduct Advisory Committee’s first task would be reviewing the guidelines.

“The committee will also consider the current judicial complaints process within the judiciary, and the process for complaints referred back by the Commissioner, in order to advise the Chief Justice on improvements that can be made,” she said.