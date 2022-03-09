Emergency services attend serious crash in Taranaki

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lower Parihaka Rd and South Rd in Pungarehu, Taranaki.

The crash at the intersection of Lower Parihaka Rd and South Rd in Pungarehu happened at about 8.40pm when the vehicle rolled of the road.

A police statement said initial indications were that one person had serious injuries.

The road is closed and is likely to impact businesses who use the road to access their premises in the early morning, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.